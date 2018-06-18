Knight faces two-game ban, Warrior cops same fate

NEWCASTLE second-rower Lachlan Fitzgibbon faces a maximum two-game NRL ban for dangerous contact in the Knights' loss to Melbourne on Sunday.

Fitzgibbon was on Monday hit with a grade two dangerous contact charge after contact to the head of Storm forward Tim Glasby in the 65th minute at McDonald Jones Stadium.

He can cop a one-game suspension if he takes the early guilty plea, but is looking at two matches should he fight the charge and lose.

Meanwhile, Warriors forward Adam Blair has been rubbed out for two NRL games after taking the early guilty plea for a crusher tackle that also cost him a Test for New Zealand.

Blair was looking at three weeks on the sideline if he challenged his grade-two charge, but will now be available for the Warriors' round 18 match against former club Brisbane.

Kiwis coach Michael Maguire said it was a tough to be without one of his veteran players.

Adam Blair has copped a two-week ban. DAVID ROWLAND

"I've got a good relationship with Adam so I was looking forward to spending a bit of time with him. It's an unfortunate one," Maguire said.

"I'm sure that if he keeps playing the way he is, and performing really well for the club, I know he's going to come in at the end of the season with that tour (in England)."

Sydney Roosters Joseph Manu and Parramatta rookie Reed Mahoney were the only other players to take suspensions from round 15.

Both players accepted one-game bans for dangerous contact.

The Warriors' Peta Hiku, Canterbury prop David Klemmer and Cronulla captain Paul Gallen avoided bans with early pleas for separate incidents.

Manly second-rower Joel Thompson was the only other player cited from the weekend, copping a $1,100 fine for a careless high tackle.