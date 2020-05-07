Menu
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 24: ARLC Chairman Peter Vlandys speaks to the media during an NRL press conference at NRL headquarters on March 24, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)
Rugby League

NRL places ban on Mother’s Day visits

by Michael Carayannis
7th May 2020 4:00 PM
The NRL has warned players against visiting their family this Mother's Day saying they must adhere to the strict new biosecurity measures which includes no house guests.

Players had hoped the ban would be lifted this Sunday but the NRL is holding firm on its stance.

"After further consultation with our medical experts, the NRL has determined Mother's Day is not an exceptional circumstance for Players or Club Officials to leave their residence," the email sent to the 16 club bosses read.

"The Protocol cannot be periodic if we are to achieve our objective; it cannot be subject to change because of personal events such as birthdays, anniversaries, or occasions such as Mother's Day.

"A black or white decision is required in this instance to ensure no confusion amongst Players, Club Officials, the government and the media. It is unfortunate but ultimately no different to what all families faced recently over Easter.

"Any communication in relation to Mother's Day is to occur via telephone or video conferencing."

The NRL has also put off contact at training until Monday.

Originally published as NRL ban on Mother's Day visits

