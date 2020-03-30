NRL coaches snubbed from historic meeting

Rabbitohs head coach Wayne Bennett is one of the game’s most respected figures, but he’s not been invited to Monday’s meeting. Picture: Getty

Just when the NRL was desperate for some friends, this is a snub that will put some pretty influential noses out of joint.

But the new NRL coaches union has politely asked why they don't get given a seat at the table for what many are saying could be the most important meeting in rugby league's modern history on Monday.

With the likes of Wayne Bennett, Trent Robinson, Michael Maguire, Ivan Cleary and Paul Green backing the new union, their representatives still have not received an invitation for the crucial phone hook-up that will include most of the other major stakeholder in the game including all the clubs and the players.

All up there are 16 NRL coaches out of a job right now as well as about 50 full-time assistants, most of whom don't have holiday leave or long service entitlements and have just had their salaries cut off.

But it seems their livelihoods aren't getting the same duty of care that the players are receiving.

In a normal week most players would say their coaches are also the most important men in their careers if not their lives. Which makes it even harder to understand why they can't get their representatives the opportunity to at least listen first-hand to the NRL's plans for the game's survival.

Kelly Egan is the chief executive of the Rugby League Coaches Association.

Kelly Egan (L) coached at several leading NRL sides. Picture: Getty

Egan didn't want to get into a slanging match with the NRL, only ask a legitimate question.

"I guess our biggest challenge is that we are nine weeks old and the timing hasn't suited us," Egan said.

"But we have had good engagement from head coaches and the coaching staff.

"There is no better time for us as a collective to try and be involved in things moving forward.

"I guess what was important was to understand what the context of this meeting was about.

"It would be nice to be at that table. At the end of the day we are a key stakeholder.

"It is disappointing.

"We are ready to be engaged. We are ready to talk all these issues.

"We all respect where clubs are at because all of us are going through a tough period at the moment.

"But for us we just want to be brought into the clarity of what conversations are being had."

