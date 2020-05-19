NRL confirms stadiums for 2020 season
The NRL will be played out of just six venues until at least the end of round nine, with Sydney, Gosford, Brisbane, Townsville and Melbourne to host matches.
The league confirmed on Tuesday that Bankwest Stadium, Campbelltown and the Central Coast would be used in NSW, as well as Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium, Townsville's new stadium and Melbourne's AAMI Park.
"Each venue requires customised infrastructure to meet our strict biosecurity requirements. We've adopted a phased approach for venues should restrictions be eased in the future,'" interim NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo said.
"We've chosen three consolidated venues for clubs in and around Sydney to ensure there are no double headers at venues and in different parts of the region to meet the geographical challenges we face."
With at least seven rounds to be played in the set venues, it means at least 56 games will be squeezed into six stadiums.
The official draw for the remainder of the season will be revealed on Thursday - but the fixtures will only have official venues for the matches being played in the first nine rounds of the competition.
The NRL has also revealed which of the six venues will be classified as the home ground venues for the 16 clubs:
Bankwest Stadium - Eels, Bulldogs, Rabbitohs, Sharks and Roosters
Campbelltown Stadium - Dragons, Tigers, Panthers, Raiders
Central Coast Stadium - Knights, Warriors, Sea Eagles
Suncorp Stadium - Broncos, Titans
QCB Stadium (Townsville) - Cowboys
AAMI Park - Melbourne
The season resumes on Thursday, May 28, with an opening blockbuster between the undefeated Broncos and Eels in Brisbane.
REVISED NRL DRAW FOR ROUND THREE
May 28, Thursday
Brisbane vs Parramatta, 7.50pm
May 29, Friday
North Queensland vs Gold Coast, 6pm
Sydney Roosters vs South Sydney, 7.55pm
May 30, Saturday
Warriors vs St George Illawarra, 3pm
Cronulla vs Wests Tigers, 5.30pm
Melbourne vs Canberra, 7.35pm
May 31, Sunday
Penrith vs Newcastle, 4.05pm
Manly vs Canterbury, 6.30pm
REVISED NRL DRAW FOR ROUND FOUR
June 4, Thursday
Brisbane vs Sydney Roosters, 7.50pm
June 5, Friday
Penrith vs Warriors, 6pm
Melbourne vs South Sydney, 7.55pm
June 6, Saturday
Parramatta vs Manly, 5.30pm
North Queensland vs Cronulla Sunday, 7.35pm
June 7, Sunday
Canberra vs Newcastle, 4.05pm
Gold Coast vs Wests Tigers, 6.30pm
June 8, Monday (Queen's Birthday Public Holiday):
Canterbury vs St George Illawarra, 4.05pm
- with AAP
