NRL investigate Broncos over Bennett’s controversial box guest

Wayne Bennett invited Andrew Gee into his coaches box on Sunday.

ACCORDING to a fired up Wayne Bennett, Brisbane has no case to answer.

But the NRL will issue a "please explain" to the Broncos after controversial ex- club official Andrew Gee sat in the coach's box as Bennett's guest for their elimination final loss.

Broncos mentor Bennett took exception with media when asked why Gee was sitting behind him at Sunday's 48-18 drubbing from St George Illawarra at Suncorp Stadium.

It was a bad look after Gee quit as Broncos football operations manager in 2014 as the NRL were launching a salary cap investigation into the club.

The Broncos were cleared but Gee refused to be interviewed during the NRL probe.

The NRL at the time revealed their investigation had been frustrated by "an inability to access information" from former officials.

Yet Bennett couldn't see a problem.

"Because I invited him. It's still a free country isn't it?" Bennett said of Gee's attendance.

"I don't tell the NRL who I am bringing to the game. He's not a criminal.

"He's a friend of mine. He can come and sit in the box with me any time he wants.

"What's wrong with you guys?"

However, the NRL confirmed they would investigate why Bennett had invited Gee to the coach's box.

"The NRL will ask the Broncos for an explanation as to why Andrew Gee was in the coach's box today," a spokesman told NRL.com.

Gee quit the club four years ago with questions also raised over almost $300,000 that went missing from the Broncos Leagues Club.

The 2014 Broncos Leagues Club annual report said Leagues Club director Gee used $298,000 without approval for reasons they couldn't explain but it was later repaid.

Still, Bennett was defiant when reporters pressed him on Gee's attendance.

"I don't think it is a relevant question at all, I really don't," Bennett said.

"He's not working for the Broncos any more.

"I invited him as a friend. What's wrong with that?"

There was also the question of how Gee attended the finals game. The NRL issued finals accreditation for Sunday's knockout match but it is believed Gee was wearing a generic match day pass.

Gee is a four-time premiership player who played 255 games for the Broncos.