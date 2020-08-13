Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Wests Tigers star Joey Leilua has been placed on COVID-hold after he left his team’s isolation bubble to attend to a personal family matter.
Wests Tigers star Joey Leilua has been placed on COVID-hold after he left his team’s isolation bubble to attend to a personal family matter.
Rugby League

NRL star stood down after walk out

by Fox League staff
13th Aug 2020 3:43 PM

Tigers star Joey Leilua has been placed on COVID-hold, while he leaves the NRL bubble to attend to a personal family matter, with a timeline on his return yet to be set.

"Wests Tigers Joey Leilua has left club's bubble due to a personal family matter, and is under a COVID-hold," NRL.com reporter Dan Walsh tweeted.

"No timeline on when he returns but not necessarily out for minimum 14 days. Project Apollo rules when he is available again pending possible exposure etc."

Kayo is your ticket to the 2020 NRL Telstra Premiership. Every game of every round Live & On-Demand with no-ad breaks during play. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

The Tigers released a statement confirming the news on Thursday.

"Wests Tigers have today confirmed that centre Joey Leilua has returned to Canberra due to personal family reasons," the statement read.

THE MATTY JOHNS PODCAST - Films and Books that Inspired Us - Part 2 Matty, Kenty and Blocker discuss more around films and books that inspired them, specifically on training mentality and pushing yourself to be uncomfortable, the effort required players and playing with idols.

"Having voluntarily left the club's bubble, Leilua will be placed in a temporary COVID hold as per NRL guidelines.

"Wests Tigers have informed the Project Apollo Group and will await further advice after consideration of all circumstances."

Originally published as NRL star stood down after walk out

More Stories

coronavirus health joey leilua nrl

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Qld continues COVID-free streak

        Qld continues COVID-free streak

        News For the twelfth day in a row, Queensland has avoided any community transmission of COVID-19, but the premier is warning against complacency.

        Mines warned before ‘unannounced’ safety visits

        Premium Content Mines warned before ‘unannounced’ safety visits

        News ‘Mostly we would get to know maybe two days, three days prior’

        Worker camp court case linked to ghost town fears

        Premium Content Worker camp court case linked to ghost town fears

        News A proposal to almost double the size of a Bowen Basin worker camp