LIVE: NRL teams Round 9

Welcome to our live teams coverage for Round 9.

Join our live blog below with Tom Sangster.

Here's how we see teams day unfolding.

FIVE NRL teams will field new-look halves pairings in the Magic Round.

Meanwhile, the Panthers have received a huge injury boost, and the Broncos have had a big player shake-up.

Check out all the teams for Round 9.

Titans v Sharks

Thursday, 7:50pm, Suncorp Stadium

Titans: 1. Michael Gordon 2. Anthony Don 3. Tyrone Peachey 4. Brian Kelly 5. Dale Copley 6. AJ Brimson 7. Ashley Taylor 8. Jarrod Wallace 9. Mitch Rein 10. Shannon Boyd 11. Kevin Proctor 12. Bryce Cartwright 13. Jai Arrow. Interchange: 14. Jesse Arthurs 15. Moeaki Fotuaika 16. Keegan Hipgrave 17. Max King. Reserves: 18. Jack Stockwell 19. Jai Whitbread 20. Riley Jacks 21. Brenko Lee

Team news: Phillip Sami (ankle) is replaced on the wing by Dale Copley (thigh), who has been named to return. Tyrone Roberts (concussion) is replaced in the halves by AJ Brimson with Jesse Arthars joining the bench. Michael Gordon (concussion) must pass protocol.

Sharks: 1. Josh Dugan 2. Sosaia Feki 3. Bronson Xerri 4. Josh Morris 5. Aaron Gray 6. Kyle Flanagan 7. Chad Townsend 8. Andrew Fifita 9. Jayden Brailey 10. Matt Prior 11. Briton Nikora 12. Kurt Capewell 13. Paul Gallen (c). Interchange: 14. Blayke Brailey 15. Jayson Bukuya 16. Jack Williams 17. Braden Hamlin-Uele. Reserves: 18. Scott Sorensen 19. Si Katoa 20. Billy Magoulias 21. William Kennedy

Team news: Sione Katoa makes way on the wing for Sosaia Feki. Matt Moylan (hamstring) is on track for Round 10.

Kikau has been named on an extended bench for Penrith. AAP Image/Dave Hunt.

Tigers v Panthers

Friday, 6:00pm, Suncorp Stadium

Tigers: 1. Moses Mbye 2. Mahe Fonua 3. Robert Jennings 4. Esan Marsters 5. Corey Thompson 6. Benji Marshall 7. Luke Brooks 8. Ben Matulino 9. Robbie Farah 10. Alex Twal 11. Ryan Matterson 12. Chris McQueen 13. Matthew Eisenhuth. Interchange: 14. Jacon Liddle 15. Thomas Mikaele 16. Oliver Clark 17. Luke Garner. Reserves: 18. Paul Momirovski 19. Elijah Taylor 20. Michael Chee-Kam 21. Russell Packer

Team news: Benji Marshall (hamstring) returns with Ryan Matterson moving to the back row and Elijah Taylor dropping out. Matt Eisenhuth replaces Josh Aloiai (concussion) at lock. Oliver Clark joins the bench.

Panthers: 1. Caleb Aekins 2. Josh Mansour, 3. Dean Whare 4. Waqa Blake 5. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 6. James Maloney 7. Nathan Cleary 8. James Tamou 9. Wayde Egan 10. Reagan Campbell-Gillard 11. Frank Winterstein 12. James Fisher-Harris 13. Hame Sele. Interchange: 14. Sione Katoa, 15. Tyrell Fuimaono 16. Moses Leota 17. Tim Grant. Reserves: 18. Jarome Luai 19. Kaide Ellis 20. Dylan Edwards 21. Viliame Kikau

Team news: Viliame Kikau (ankle) is replaced in the starting back row by Frank Winterstein, although Kikua has been included on the extended bench and is an "outside chance" to play. Dean Whare (hamstring) returns. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak shifts to the wing in place of brother Malakai (rib cartilage) with youngster Caleb Aekins retaining his spot at fullback. Five-eighth James Maloney has been named pending his appearance at the judiciary on Tuesday night, with Jarome Luai named in reserves as cover. James Fisher-Harris shifts to an edge for Isaah Yeo (shoulder), with Hame Sele joining the starting side at lock. Liam Martin (suspension) is replaced by Tyrell Fuimaono on the bench.

Sea Eagles v Broncos

Friday, 8:05pm, Suncorp Stadium

Sea Eagles: 1. Brendan Elliot, 2. Jorge Taufua, 3. Moses Suli, 4. Brad Parker, 5. Reuben Garrick, 6. Apisai Koroisau, 7. Kane Elgey, 8. Toafofoa Sipley, 9. Manase Fainu, 10. Martin Taupau, 11. Joel Thompson, 12. Curtis Sironen, 13. Jake Trbojevic.. Interchange: 14. Jack Gosiewski, 15. Kelepi Tanginoa 16. Corey Waddell, 17. Morgan Boyle. Reserves: 18. Abbas Miski, 19. Cade Cust, 20. Zach Dockar-Clay, 21 Taniela Paseka

Team news: Lachlan Croker (hamstring) is replaced at five-eighth by Apisai Koroisau. Addin Fonua-Blake (knee) is replaced in the starting side by Toafofoa Sipley. Morgan Boyle and Kelepi Tanginoa join the bench. Jorge Taufua (calf) returns on the wing for Abbas Miski.

Broncos: 1. Darius Boyd 2. Corey Oates 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Jack Bird 5. Gehamat Shibasaki 6. Anthony Milford 7. Tom Dearden 8. Matthew Lodge 9. Jake Turpin 10. Payne Haas 11. Alex Glenn 12. Matt Gillett 13. Thomas Flegler. Interchange: 14. Patrick Carrigan 15. David Fifita 16. Tevita Pangai Junior 17. Joe Ofahengaue. Reserves: 18. Jamayne Isaako 19. Cory Paix 20. Jaydn Su'A 21. Sean O'Sullivan

Team news: Mass changes. Andrew McCullough (knee) is out for eight weeks, replaced by Jake Turpin at hooker. James Roberts and Jamayne Isaako have been dropped. Jack Bird shifts to right centre to replace Roberts with Kotoni Staggs coming in at left centre. Gehamat Shibasaki replaces Isaako on the wing. Tevita Pangai Jnr has been benched with Thomas Flegler promoted to start at lock.

Kieran Foran has been named on extended bench. AAP Image/Joel Carrett.

Bulldogs v Knights

Saturday, 3:00pm, Suncorp Stadium

Bulldogs: 1. Nick Meaney 2. Jayden Okunbor 3. Kerrod Holland 4. Will Hopoate 5. Reimis Smith 6. Jack Cogger 7. Lachlan Lewis 8. Aiden Tolman 9. Jeremy Marshall-King 10. Dylan Napa 11. Josh Jackson 12. Corey Harawira-Naera 13. Rhyse Martin. Interchange: 14. Fa'amanu Brown 15. Danny Fualalo 16. Adam Elliot 17. Sauaso Sue. Reserves: 19. Kieran Foran 21. Marcelo Montoya 22. Ofahiki Ogden 23. Chris Smith

Team news: Kieran Foran (ankle) is aiming for a comeback after again being selected as a reserve. Sauaso Sue replaces Ofahiki Ogden on the bench.

Knights: 1. Kalyn Ponga 2. Edrick Lee 3. Hymel Hunt 4. Sione Mata'utia 5. Shaun Kenny-Dowall 6. Connor Watson 7. Mitchell Pearce 8. David Klemmer 9. Danny Levi 10.Daniel Saifiti 11. Lachlan Fitzgibbon 12. Mitchell Barnett 13. Tim Glasby. Interchange: 14. Kurt Mann 15. Herman Ese'ese 16. James Gavet 17. Josh King. Reserves: 18. Mason Lino 19. Pasami Saulo 20. Jamie Buhrer 21. Jesse Ramien

Team news: No changes.

Warriors v Dragons

Saturday, 5:30pm, Suncorp Stadium

Warriors: 1 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (c) 2 David Fusitu'a 3 Peta Hiku 4 Patrick Herbert 5 Ken Maumalo 6 Kodi Nikorima 7 Blake Green 8 Agnatius Paasi 9 Nathaniel Roache 10 Leeson Ah Mau 11 Isaiah Papali'i 12 Tohu Harris 13 Lachlan Burr. Interchange: 14 Jazz Tevaga 15 Bunty Afoa 16 Ligi Sao 17 Karl Lawton. Reserves: 18 Gerard Beale 20 Chris Satae 21Chanel Harris-Tavita 22 Issac Luke

Team news: Recruit Kodi Nikorima will debut for his new club at five-eighth in place of young gun Chanel Harris-Tavita. Issac Luke has been dumped to the extended bench with Nathaniel Roache to start and Karl Lawton coming onto the bench. Adam Blair (suspension) is out. David Fusitu'a (ribs) is again included in the hope he will return from the injury that has ruled him out of the last two matches. Jazz Tevaga (calf) and Bunty Afoa (leg) are in line to return

Dragons: 1. Matt Dufty 2. Jordan Pereira 3. Zac Lomax 4. Tim Lafai 5. Mikaele Ravalawa 6. Jai Field 7. Ben Hunt 8. James Graham 9. Cameron McInnes 10. Paul Vaughan 11. Tyson Frizell 12. Tariq Sims 13. Blake Lawrie. Interchange: 14. Jeremy Latimore 15. Euan Aitken 16. Jacob Host 17. Luciano Leilua. Reserves: 18. Mitchell Allgood 19. Jonus Pearson 20. Lachlan Timm 21. Josh Kerr

Team news: Corey Norman (fractured cheekbone) is replaced at five-eighth by speedy young gun Jai Field.

Bellamy has not swung the axe as he threatened. AAP Image/Michael Chambers.

Storm v Eels

Saturday, 7:30pm, Suncorp Stadium

Storm: 1. Jahrome Hughes 2. Suliasi Vunivalu 3. Will Chambers 4. Marion Seve 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Cameron Munster 7. Brodie Croft 8. Jesse Bromwich 9. Cameron Smith 10. Nelson Asofa-Solomona 11. Felise Kaufusi 12. Kenneath Bromwich 13. Dale Finucane. Interchange: 14. Brandon Smith 15. Christian Welch 16. Tui Kamikamica 17. Ryan Papenhuyzen. Reserves: 18. Billy Walters 19. Patrick Kaufusi 20. Joe Stimson 21. Curtis Scott

Team news: Coach Craig Bellamy has backed down on his threat to dump players. Brandon Smith (calf) returns on the bench in place of Patrick Kaufusi, but the squad is otherwise unchanged.

Eels: 1. Clinton Gutherson (c) 2. Maika Sivo 3. Michael Jennings 4. Brad Takairangi 5. Blake Ferguson 6. Jaeman Salmon 7. Mitch Moses 8. Daniel Alvaro 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Junior Paulo 11. Shaun Lane 12. Marata Niukore 13. Tepai Moeroa. Interchange: 14. Peni Terepo 15. Tim Mannah (c) 16. Oregon Kaufusi 17. Manu Ma'u. Reserves: 18. Ray Stone 19. Kane Evans 20. Josh Hoffman 21. George Jennings

Team news: Just one change with Tim Mannah (ankle) returning on the bench in place of Kane Evans.

Roosters v Raiders

Sunday, 2:00pm, Suncorp Stadium

Roosters: 1. James Tedesco, 2. Daniel Tupou, 3. Latrell Mitchell, 4. Joseph Manu, 5. Matt Ikuvalu, 6. Luke Keary, 7. Cooper Cronk, 8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, 9. Victor Radley, 10. Sio Siua Taukeiaho, 11. Boyd Cordner (c), 12. Angus Crichton, 13. Isaac Liu. Interchange: 14. Nat Butcher, 15. Zane Tetevano, 16. Sitili Tupouniua, 17. Mitchell Aubusson. Reserves: 18. Lindsay Collins, 19. Josh Curran 20. Lachlan Lam, 21. Sam Verrills

Team news: Matt Ikuvalu returns on the wing with Joey Manu moving back to centre, Mitch Aubusson relegated to the bench and Lindsay Collins dropping out. Brett Morris and Ryan Hall (both knee) are at least two weeks away.

Raiders: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Nick Cotric 3. Jarrod Croker (c) 4. Michael Oldfield 5. Jordan Rapana 6. Jack Wighton 7. Sam Williams 8. Josh Papalii 9. Josh Hodgson 10. Dunamis Lui 11. Hudson Young 12. Elliott Whitehead 13. Ryan Sutton. Interchange: 14. Siliva Havili 15. Bailey Simonsson 16. Sia Soliola 17. Corey Horsburgh. Reserves: 18. Aidan Sezer 19. Emre Guler 20. Royce Hunt 21. Jack Murchie

Team news: John Bateman (fractured cheekbone) is out for 6-8 weeks, replaced by SuperCoach cheapie prospect Hudson Young. Jordan Rapana (ribs) returns on the wing, with Bailey Simonsson moving to the bench. Joey Leilua (neck) remains sidelined.

Rabbitohs v Cowboys

Sunday, 4:05pm, Suncorp Stadium

Rabbitohs: 1. Alex Johnston 2. Corey Allen 3. Kyle Turner 4. Dane Gagai 5. Campbell Graham 6. Cody Walker 7. Adam Reynolds 8. George Burgess 9. Damien Cook 10. Tom Burgess 11. John Sutton 12. Sam Burgess 13. Cameron Murray. Interchange: 14. Tevita Tatola 15. Mark Nicholls 16. Ethan Lowe 17. Liam Knight. Reserves: 18. Jacob Gagan 19. Connor Tracey 20. Dean Britt 21. Mawene Hiroti

Team news: No changes following the big with over Brisbane. Braidon Burns (hamstring) has earmarked Round 11.

Cowboys: 1. Jordan Kahu, 2. Kyle Feldt, 3. Justin O'Neill, 4. Enari Tuala, 5. Ben Hampton, 6. John Asiata, 7. Michael Morgan, 8. Matthew Scott, 9. Jake Granville, 10. Jordan McLean, 11. Gavin Cooper, 12. Coen Hess, 13. Jason Taumalolo. Interchange: 14. Kurt Baptiste, 15. Mitchell Dunn, 16. Scott Bolton, 17. Francis Molo. Reserves: 18. Corey Jensen, 19. Tom Opacic, 20. Shane Wright, 21. Jake Clifford

Team news: Coen Hess earns a promotion to the starting side in place of Josh McGuire (calf) with Mitchell Dunn joining the bench. Kyle Feldt (groin) makes a long-awaited return on the wing with Justin O'Neill switching to centre and Tom Opacic relegated from the 17.