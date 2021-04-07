NSW announces mass vaccination hub

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the state is "stepping up" to help fix delays in the vaccine rollout by setting up a mass vaccination hub in Sydney.

The hub will be in addition to the 100 vaccination sites that are already running across the state and will be located at Homebush.

"So the New South Wales Government, even after we've done the 300,000 (doses) we were asked to do, we'll continue to have 100 sites up and running across the state in addition to a mass vaccination hub at Homebush," she said.

"We anticipate that post-the 300,000 that we are responsible for we will be able to do around 60,000 vaccinations a week, half will be done at Homebush and the other half across the other 100 sites across the state."

Ms Berejiklian also took a subtle swipe at the PM during the announcement, saying NSW's ability to vaccinate people depended on a steady supply of vaccines from the Federal government.

"New South Wales doesn't want to see further delays and that's why we are stepping up to support the Commonwealth," she said.

"Can I also make this really critical point, our ability to do 60,000 vaccinations a week depends on us getting the supply of the vaccine from the Commonwealth.

"At the end of the day the Commonwealth is responsible for getting the vaccine to the states. They're responsible for making sure we have those doses to be able to give out."