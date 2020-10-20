NSW at ‘critical point’: Two new local COVID cases

NSW has recorded two new cases of locally transmitted COVID-19 with health experts declaring the state is at a critical point in stopping the spread.

There were five new cases in total with three in hotel quarantine.

The two local cases are linked to known clusters.

"One locally acquired case is a household contact of a previously confirmed case linked to the Liverpool private clinic cluster, which now has a total of 12 cases. The other locally acquired case is a close contact of a confirmed case linked to someone who attended the childcare centre at Oran Park," NSW Health said in a statement.

There were 7,401 tests recorded in the latest 24-hour period.

Officials said the only way to stop the spread of the virus is to keep being tested if you develop symptoms.

HILLSONG FOUNDER BLASTS NSW CHURCH RULES

Hillsong founder Brian Houston has urged church leaders to "unite to take (a) stand" against government restrictions which he claimed are getting close to discrimination.

"We are all committed to keeping people safe but it seems churches are not even being considered for a steady easing of restrictions," he wrote on social media.

Brian Houston. Picture: John Grainger

"So interesting that the NSW Govt (sic) are about to allow 300 people to attend an indoor wedding, and things are being relaxed for the hospitality industry, but still no change for churches.

"We have a building with space for 4,000 people yet can only have 100 in there. Reason given is "church ppl know each other (are to friendly). Do you think people are not friendly at weddings? It is getting to the point where it is discrimination."

TESTING ALERT FOR SOUTH EAST SYDNEY

NSW Health has urged residents in south east Sydney with symptoms to get tested for COVID after a positive case was detected in the area.

The case came to the department's attention on October 15 however no specific venues of concern have been identified.

However, the individual visited the Kingsford and Ramsgate areas while potentially infectious in the first two weeks of October, including several cafes for short periods of time ordering take away.

Those in the south east area of Sydney are urged to get tested. Picture: James Gourley

Locals in the community are urged to come forward for testing right away if they have even the mildest of symptoms like a runny nose or scratchy throat, cough, fever or other symptoms that could be COVID-19.

NSW Health said in a statement it is at a "critical point" and the only way to prevent further transmission is through increased testing.

It comes only a day after the government announced the easing of restrictions

Group bookings and outdoor gatherings of up to 30 people will be allowed from Friday and the size of weddings will increase to 300 from December.

The government has announced the latest easing of restrictions as the state recorded no new locally acquired cases of coronavirus in the 24 hours to 8pm Sunday night.

There were four cases in overseas travellers.

Originally published as NSW at 'critical point': Two new local COVID cases