Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
NSW has recorded zero locally-acquired coronavirus infections for a 10th day, and no new imported cases in the past 24 hours.
NSW has recorded zero locally-acquired coronavirus infections for a 10th day, and no new imported cases in the past 24 hours.
Health

NSW goes 10 days with no local virus cases

by Luke Costin
6th Jun 2020 1:11 PM | Updated: 1:16 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NSW has recorded zero locally-acquired coronavirus infections for a 10th day, and no new imported cases in the past 24 hours.

No new cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed from the 12,751 tests completed in the 24 hours to 8pm on Friday, NSW Health said on Saturday.

The only infections reported since May 27 have been in hotel quarantine.

NSW has recorded zero locally-acquired coronavirus infections for a 10th day.
NSW has recorded zero locally-acquired coronavirus infections for a 10th day.

"NSW Health would like to thank those with symptoms for coming forward, getting tested and ensuring cases in the community are identified as quickly as possible," a statement said.

"While there have no new cases recorded in the past 24 hours, the virus is likely circulating among people in the community with mild symptoms. "As such, the risk of outbreaks and a resurgence of cases remains."

The state no longer has any COVID-19 patients in intensive care and just 71 people being treating by health authorities.

Some 341 cases remain active.

NSW has recorded 3110 cases in total, with 50 people dying in the state.

coronaviruspromo

Originally published as NSW goes 10 days with no local virus cases

coronavirus economy editors picks health politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bowen Basin mine worker hospitalised

        premium_icon Bowen Basin mine worker hospitalised

        Rural A Hail Creek mine worker has been flown to hospital after suffering heart problems

        Workers protesting over safety fears at CQ mine

        premium_icon Workers protesting over safety fears at CQ mine

        News ‘Until they’re heard, workers will continue to protest outside the mine’

        Slip lanes to be added to Botanic Gardens entrance

        premium_icon Slip lanes to be added to Botanic Gardens entrance

        News The council said motorists and pedestrians should expect changed traffic conditions...

        Junior sport clubs boosted into recovery

        premium_icon Junior sport clubs boosted into recovery

        News More than $70k in grants to upgrade and enhance local clubs.