Menu
Login
More than 1,000 confidential medical records were found on the floor of a former Aged Care centre.
More than 1,000 confidential medical records were found on the floor of a former Aged Care centre. Matthew Deans
Health

Aged care scandal: Medical records found in abandoned site

3rd Aug 2018 7:56 AM

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard has promised an investigation after sensitive patient records were found in an abandoned building.

More than 1,000 confidential medical records were found on the floor of the former site of the Garrawarra Centre for Aged Care in Helensburgh, the ABC reported on Thursday.

"To those people whose medical records were put in such storage arrangements in the early 2000s, I express my sincere apologies and can assure them and their families I will get NSW Health to do whatever I can to rectify the situation," Mr Hazzard said in a statement.

Opposition Labor health spokesman Walt Secord called on NSW Health to guarantee all family members associated with the medical records - which date from 1992 to 2002 - will be formally notified of the breach.

Related Items

medical records nsw government security

Top Stories

    Tipoff leads to arrest

    Tipoff leads to arrest

    News Police say the ute had drugs, weapons.

    Cotton planting begins in CQ, amid low water supply

    Cotton planting begins in CQ, amid low water supply

    News Fairbairn Dam is currently sitting at 20 per cent

    Time for men to ManUp

    Time for men to ManUp

    News Prostate cancer death toll outweighs the national road death toll.

    New Bluff principal a welcome addition

    New Bluff principal a welcome addition

    News Craig Barrett wants to see school shine.

    Local Partners