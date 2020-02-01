Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Pagewood man, 52, allegedly committed the acts at Eastgardens on Monday and again about 12.40pm on Friday, police say.
The Pagewood man, 52, allegedly committed the acts at Eastgardens on Monday and again about 12.40pm on Friday, police say.
Crime

NSW man arrested after 'foodcourt sex act'

by Luke Costin
1st Feb 2020 11:24 AM

A MIDDLE-AGED man who allegedly carried out sexual acts while seated near teenage girls in a shopping centre food court has been arrested in Sydney.

The Pagewood man, 52, allegedly committed the acts at Eastgardens on Monday and again about 12.40pm on Friday, police say.

After police were alerted on Friday, he was arrested that afternoon at home and charged with three counts of carrying out a sexual act with another without consent and aggravated sexual act with another without consent.

He's due to face Parramatta Bail Court on Saturday.

More Stories

Show More
crime food court nsw police public masturbation sex act

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Roof fall after ‘geotechnical issue’ at CQ mine

        premium_icon Roof fall after ‘geotechnical issue’ at CQ mine

        Business ‘We will provide an update regarding impacts in due course’

        BIG W HQ announces verdict on Emerald store

        premium_icon BIG W HQ announces verdict on Emerald store

        News Chamber of Commerce President said it would have a huge impact if the store...

        Streets closed and evacuated due to bomb threat

        premium_icon Streets closed and evacuated due to bomb threat

        News Police evacuated staff and clients from a number of Emerald businesses.

        How close call at mine led CQ man to music stardom

        premium_icon How close call at mine led CQ man to music stardom

        Music Road well traveled takes Brad Butcher to music industry acclaim.