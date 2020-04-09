Menu
NSW MP found at holiday home

by Alle McMahon
9th Apr 2020 5:05 AM

 

A NSW minister has reportedly been staying at his Central Coast holiday home despite the government pleading with Sydneysiders to stay out of regional towns to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Arts Minister Don Harwin was found staying at his Pearl Beach holiday home on Wednesday afternoon despite his principal place of residence being Sydney's eastern suburbs, according to The Daily Telegraph.

He usually resides in the Sydney harbourside suburb of Elizabeth Bay.

Mr Harwin told the publication he had been at the Pearl Beach property for "about three weeks" and had chosen to live there for health reasons.

The state government has urged people to stay away from holiday destinations and stay at home for the Easter break, in an effort to prevent regional hospitals from being flooded by an influx of people potentially falling ill and needing treatment in the area.

Earlier on Wednesday, NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller warned residents that officers would be scanning number plates on roads this Easter long weekend to catch anyone flouting social distancing rules.

"People will be given one opportunity to pack up, go back to your home state and go back home. Otherwise, we will, unfortunately, have to issue tickets," he said.

It comes as the NSW government said all non-essential travel to regional NSW towns must be cancelled and urged Easter holiday-makers to indefinitely postpone their visits to slow the spread of COVID-19.

