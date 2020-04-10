Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
One more person has died from coronavirus in NSW, taking the state’s toll to 22, as 49 new COVID-19 cases were diagnosed overnight.
One more person has died from coronavirus in NSW, taking the state’s toll to 22, as 49 new COVID-19 cases were diagnosed overnight.
Health

NSW records 22nd death as COVID-19 cases jump

10th Apr 2020 1:17 PM

One more person has died from coronavirus in NSW, taking the state's toll to 22, as residents were again reminded to stay at home during the Easter break.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard on Friday said a 69-year-old man had died in John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle.

"These are not just numbers, these are people whose families will be missing them today," the minister told reporters in Sydney.

There have been 49 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the NSW total to 2822.

Brad Hazzard announcing the latest death.
Brad Hazzard announcing the latest death.

Of those, 211 are in hospital with 29 patients in intensive care. Some 23 are being ventilated and one is having their organs oxygenated.

NSW residents have been urged to stay home over the Easter long weekend and adhere to the restrictions in place to limit the spread of coronavirus. "Right around the state, police are reporting there's a good deal of consideration and compliance with those requests around not travelling and social distancing," NSW Police Deputy Commissioner Gary Worboys told reporters on Friday.

Residents have been told they can't attend church or religious services. The state on Thursday recorded just 39 new coronavirus cases - which was the smallest increase in infections since March 16.

The highest 24-hour increase was in late March when the state recorded 212 new coronavirus infections.

- AAP

coronaviruspromo

 

Originally published as NSW records 22nd death as COVID-19 cases jump

coronavirus editors picks health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police clamp down on Easter holiday outings

        premium_icon Police clamp down on Easter holiday outings

        News Officers to hand out on-the-spot fines to anyone being ‘reckless and in blatant disregard’ of health orders

        Mining giant orders high-risk workers off Qld sites

        premium_icon Mining giant orders high-risk workers off Qld sites

        Health It’s understood the move has affected thousands of workers.

        Resources roundtable pivots to coronavirus response

        premium_icon Resources roundtable pivots to coronavirus response

        News The council, CHDC, and nine mining companies this week released a statement about...

        ‘Nurses under threat’: Testers lack protective gear

        premium_icon ‘Nurses under threat’: Testers lack protective gear

        Health Nurses under protected in COVID-19 pandemic: claim