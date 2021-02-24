The best holiday towns for 2021

NSW has dominated Wotif’s annual travel awards, with four of its towns listed in the website’s Top 10 Australian destinations.

Pokolbin in NSW's wine-rich Hunter Valley has been named NSW's top holiday destination in 2021.

The popular leisure centre came in at second on Wotif's Top 10 Australia town of the year awards, after Cairns in Far North Queensland.

NSW locations dominated the list, with four making the rankings - a highly number than any other state.

Mudgee came in at fourth and Port Macquarie and The Entrance at nine and ten.

Nudey Beach on Fitzroy Island, within the Great Barrier Reef off Cairns.

With most Australians spending 2020 within their home state due to coronavirus travel restrictions, there is a lot of pent up excitement about hitting the road in 2021.

International travel is still restricted, but interstate and local travel has so far been given the green tick this year.

Morning mist over Pokolbin in the NSW Hunter Valley, as seen from one of the area’s popular hot air balloon rides. Picture: Troy Snook

Wotif managing director Daniel Finch said the change of perspective because of the coronavirus crisis meant people were spending more time in their own backyards.

"(It gives Australians) the chance to get back to basics and take stock of how lucky we are. While an overseas getaway will always have its purpose and appeal, many Aussies do not realise the unique opportunity they have in front of them - to take advantage of having this enormous playground called Australia," he said.

The Wotif awards rate towns on their affordability, accommodation, reviews, flexibility and leisure appeal.

Pokolbin in the NSW Hunter Valley Picture: Troy Snook

The travel website also published surveys which explained that 95 per cent of Australians who took a local holiday in 2020 said it exceeded their expectations.

More than half agreed that there was a lot more to explore in Australia as well.

Cairns was awarding the top spot because of it low costs, laid-back lifestyle and proximity to the Great Barrier Reef.

Lighthouse Beach at Port Macquarie.

AUSTRALIA'S TOP 10 TRAVEL DESTINATIONS

Cairns, QLD

Pokolbin, NSW

Apollo Bay, VIC

Mudgee, NSW

Lakes Entrance, VIC

McLaren Vale, SA

Hervey Bay, QLD

Exmouth, WA

Port Macquarie, NSW

The Entrance, NSW

Originally published as NSW's four best holiday towns for 2021

Cairns Esplanade Lagoon in Cairns, Queensland, Australia.