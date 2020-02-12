Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Northern Territory detectives have arrested a 61-year-old man in Queensland who failed to show up to court to face child sex offences in 1998.
Northern Territory detectives have arrested a 61-year-old man in Queensland who failed to show up to court to face child sex offences in 1998.
Crime

Man nabbed 22 years after court no-show

by Greg Roberts
12th Feb 2020 4:54 PM

A 61-year-old man has been extradited to Darwin from Queensland more than 20 years after allegedly failing to attend court on child sex abuse charges.

Northern Territory detectives travelled to Queensland to arrest the man, who fled after failing to appear in 1998.

The investigation was part of Operation Verto, in which NT Police is revisiting historical sexual assault court cases where arrest warrants had been issued for the nominated offender.

He is due to appear in Darwin Local Court on Thursday on charges of sexual intercourse without consent and indecent dealing with a child under 16.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

 

child sex abuse crime escapee police warrant

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sick wife and daughter inspire unique CQ business idea

        premium_icon Sick wife and daughter inspire unique CQ business idea

        Business A misdiagnosis and two near death experiences have led to a devoted husband’s unique career change.

        Volunteer makes Emerald pastime safer

        premium_icon Volunteer makes Emerald pastime safer

        News A Maraboon Power Boat and Ski Club volunteer is helping clear the dam of danger.

        Make your voice heard at youth parliament

        Make your voice heard at youth parliament

        News Central Queensland youth have the opportunity to learn first-hand about...

        ‘Rocket-fuelled’ man: ’I’ll burn the watch house down’

        premium_icon ‘Rocket-fuelled’ man: ’I’ll burn the watch house down’

        Crime The man spat on an officer’s face before jumping out a back window.