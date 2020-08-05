Menu
Chief Minister Michael Gunner and opposing party leaders debate about debating each other
Politics

NT political leaders in schoolyard scrap over election debates

by MADURA MCCORMACK, madura.mccormack@news.com.au
5th Aug 2020 7:01 AM
THE Northern Territory's political leaders are deep in debate about when election debates should be held, where it'll be held and who's invited as the August poll draws closer.

It comes after the Country Liberal Party, in a letter to NT Labor, called them to the table to negotiate when a "leaders' debate" can be held.

Chief Minister Michael Gunner said he had two leaders' debates already scheduled, one with Mix 104.9 on Monday morning and another with the ABC the following week.

But Opposition Leader Lia Finocchiaro said Territorians deserved a "contest of ideas" open to all media and with a live audience.

 

 

She accused the Chief Minister of "running scared" for dodging debates and public forums up to this point.

"It's up to him to stand up and defend his government's record. I'll put my best foot forward and so should he," Ms Finocchiaro said.

Meanwhile, Territory Alliance's party leader Terry Mills, noticeably left out of the fray, said the CLP and NT Labor would rather not debate him.

He does want to be invited though and is available "at any time".

Mr Gunner said whatever the CLP and Territory Alliance was fighting about was between them, however he'd be happy to debate all of the Northern Territory's "alternate leaders".

