Nude Lunch event set to go national

Trudy Crowley's legacy lives on through Nude Lunch events and this year it will go national.

NOT even a pandemic will stop the Nude Lunch from bringing people together and raising awareness for ovarian cancer with the popular event going national.

The Nude Lunch will host a free Facebook live event across Australia on Saturday, October 10.

The best part is there’s unlimited capacity and the creativity is up to you.

Hosts will organise their own event, adhering to respective COVID-19 restrictions, with their own spin on the Nude Lunch.

The afternoon will be filled with awesome speakers, incredible performances and event live-crosses to some of the Nude Lunch events across the country.

Sunrise reporter Bianca Stone will MC the digital event, while the entertainment line up includes Mike Tyler from The Naked Magicians and country music legend Graeme Connors.

There are also fantastic prizes on offer including a clutch for the first 100 people to register as a host and a $500 giftcard for whoever is named ‘Host with the Most’.

Since the inaugural event in 2016 the Nude Lunch has raised more than $300,000.

This year funds raised will be split between Ovarian Cancer Australia, Ovarian Cancer Research Fund and the Trudy Crowley Foundation.

Founder Trudy Crowley wanted to create something lasting and positive.

Sadly she lost her battle with ovarian cancer in 2018.

See full event details at Nude Lunch.