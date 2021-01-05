Nude, on the run and up a tree

AN alleged fugitive was found nude, stranded in a tree above a Darwin waterway and covered in insect bites after four days on the run from authorities.

The 40-year-old man allegedly breached bail for armed robbery after he cut off his electronic monitoring device and attempted to evade police.

Two fishermen checking mud crab pots behind East Point came across the naked man sitting on tree branches.

The fugitive's face and chest were smeared with mud and his feet were dangling only centimetres from the water.

A naked man allegedly on the run from police was found up a tree by two fishos. Picture: Cam Faust

Fisho Cam Faust said they were lucky to come across him.

"We found him in the mangroves yelling for help as we were putting crab pots out … (he told us) he's been in the mangroves for four days eating snails," he said.

"We found him naked in a tree covered in bites, cuts and mud. He made a nest and everything.

"He's lucky we found him … it was only a coincidence we put a crab pot near where he was otherwise we wouldn't have heard his cry for help over the motor."

Mr Faust said they didn't realise how unwell the man was until they had been talking to him for a couple of minutes.

"We thought he was taking the piss at the start then once we realised the severity of his condition we were like 'oh s--t, we better get him an ambo'," he said.

"I had to give him my shorts and everything."

NT Police Northern Watch Commander Len Turner said police soon worked out who he was.

"He was placed into custody and is now at Royal Darwin Hospital being treated for the harsh conditions that he subjected himself to," he said.

"While at large it is alleged he has committed further offences, and for the last few days he's been avoiding police by hiding out at scrub land in Howard Springs and Palmerston areas."

The man is expected to face court on Tuesday and remains under police guard at RDH.

