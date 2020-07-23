Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
QLD_CP_NEWS_POLICE_04JUL20
QLD_CP_NEWS_POLICE_04JUL20
Health

Number of COVID hot spot sneak-ins busted in Far North

by Grace Mason
23rd Jul 2020 3:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ALMOST two dozen people have been busted at Cairns Airport trying to sneak into the Far North from COVID hot spots since Queensland borders reopened two weeks ago.

Police have revealed they have turned back 23 people from either Victoria and Sydney, while a further 91 are currently quarantined at the Pacific Hotel in the Cairns CBD.

Around 90 per cent of those under quarantine are residents returning from hot spots, while a small number were from hot spots, but chose to pay for a two-week hotel stay prior to the State Government's blanket ban.

Flights from Melbourne have now been cancelled.

 

Queensland police remain stationed at the Cairns Domestic Airport. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE
Queensland police remain stationed at the Cairns Domestic Airport. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

MORE NEWS

Heroin found in Cairns Airport bust

NBA star 'slept four days' due to virus

Quarantine detainees party in hotel lockdown

 

Far North police Acting Supt Steve Kersley said they had processed around 25,000 people at the airport, alongside the Australian Federal Police, since the July 10 border reopening.

Officers are continuing to greet between nine and 13 flights per day.

He said considering the huge influx of visitors, the number turned around was reasonable.

"Ninety-nine per cent of people are doing the right thing and we're trying to make the process as smooth as possible," he said.

Concerns have been raised in the southeast corner after it was revealed nearly 200 people entering Queensland from interstate and overseas had vanished - dodging quarantine orders and giving authorities fake phone numbers and addresses.

Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll, who visited Cairns yesterday, could not rule out some may be hiding out in the Far North.

The region has long been known as a hide out for fugitives and illegal immigrants given its remoteness.

Ms Carroll said what these border dodgers were doing was "clearly an offence" which was putting others at risk.

 

The Cairns Airport domestic terminal. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE
The Cairns Airport domestic terminal. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

"I think wherever you are in Queensland, anyone could be at risk if people are doing the wrong thing," she said.

"You depend on good faith that people are going to give you the right information.

"It's disappointing when people do that because it's an issue around safety."

"It's very unAustralian isn't it … and also it's selfish at the end of the day.

"If anything they're putting themselves at risk as well.

"It undermines the entire system."

She said Queensland had done "extraordinarily well" through the crisis and police would work to track those missing people.

"If we were to find those people, I'm sure that we will deal with them, but it is not the right thing to do by your community," she said.

"We are very, very firm on the borders and we will continue to be so, as we will with quarantine hotels.

"We do not want to see the situation that we have seen in Victoria."

Originally published as Number of COVID hot spot sneak-ins busted in Far North

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 hot spots sneak ins

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Too much, too risky’: COVID-19 cancels major Calliope event

        premium_icon ‘Too much, too risky’: COVID-19 cancels major Calliope event

        Rodeo Another rodeo has been bucked from 2020’s schedule as a result of COVID-19.

        Former CQ doctor fails in latest attempt to get job back

        premium_icon Former CQ doctor fails in latest attempt to get job back

        News A former Central Queensland doctor is trying to clear his name and be registered to...

        ’Swift action’: Premier won’t hesitate to lockout Sydney

        premium_icon ’Swift action’: Premier won’t hesitate to lockout Sydney

        News Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk provides latest on COVID-19 in Queensland

        NAMED: Full list of who will front Blackwater court

        premium_icon NAMED: Full list of who will front Blackwater court

        News More than 30 people will appear for a range of different charges