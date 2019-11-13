Menu
Nurse determined to see a cure for cancer in her lifetime

Kristen Booth
13th Nov 2019 1:00 PM

AGED care nurse Kim Kim is determined to do what she can to see a cure for cancer in her lifetime.

The 49-year-old is raising funds for Cancer Council Queensland by shaving her head, with the assistance of residents at Emerald’s Avalon Aged Care facility.

“I have quite long hair so I am going to separate it into about six ponytails and the residents can help me cut it off,” Mrs Kim said.

She said she wants to hear that a cure has been found or anything that could reduce the impact of cancer.

“Working in aged care, and in personal lives, we know someone with cancer,” Mrs Kim said.

“I’ve lost my father-in-law and two sister-in-laws to cancer, as well as a few residents who came here and passed away.

“We weren’t able to cure them because by the time it was found, it was too late.”

Mrs Kim has asked for the support of the Central Highlands community to raise money to go towards the cause.

“I want them involved to let them know they did something, that in their hearts they know they have put some money in and have contributed to curing cancer,” she said.

She will cut her locks and shave her head on November 25 at Avalon Aged Care.

To contribute to the cause, visit www.doitforcancer.com.au/fundraisers/kimkimmyall

