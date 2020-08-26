Nurse hit in head, wardsman bitten in hospital assaults

A NURSE was allegedly hit in the head, nearly bitten and had a female patient wrap her legs around her in another frightening assault at Lismore Base Hospital on Sunday.

A few hours later, the same aggressive patient is alleged to have bitten a male wardsman in the face.

It brings the total number of assaults at the hospital to three in the space of nine days.

On August 15, a female nurse was allegedly punched in the face by a patient, 37, in the emergency department, suffering severe bruising and pain.

The source who reported Sunday's alleged assaults said it had taken place in the emergency department in full view of children, the elderly and other patients.

It's led to calls for security to be beefed up in the emergency department with a full-time guard on call.

The alleged assaults on Sunday have been reported to police.

Earlier this week, Northern NSW Local Health District chief executive Wayne Jones, chief executive said the organisation had "a zero tolerance approach to violence and aggression in our facilities".

He said the hospital had "robust security measures and strict policies in place to protect staff, patients and visitors and respond to any aggressive behaviour."

Mr Jones said across NSW, $19 million has been invested to improve security in emergency departments at public hospitals.

"A further $5 million has been invested on duress alarms for staff in emergency departments," he said.

"At Lismore Base Hospital this includes an additional health and security assistant in the emergency department overnight and ongoing training to prepare staff for violent or aggressive behaviour."

Richmond Police District Acting Inspector Anthony Smith said of the August 15 incident the alleged assailant was brought into the Lismore Base Hospital emergency department via ambulance.