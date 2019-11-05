Menu
Nurse ‘stabber’ revealed as court makes mental health order

by Sean Fewster
5th Nov 2019 12:24 PM

THE man accused of randomly stabbing a nurse in the neck outside the Lyell McEwin Hospital must be kept in a secure mental health facility while his case progresses, a court has heard.

The Advertiser can today name Trent Jason Miller, following the expiration of a suppression order banning publication of his identity.

Miller, 28, of no fixed address, has yet to plead to aggravated counts of intentionally causing harm and of endangering life.

 

Outside the entrance to Lyell McEwin Hospital, near where a nurse was stabbed on Monday night during her break. Picture: AAP / Russell Millard
It is alleged that, in June, he approached a nurse while she was on her break and asked for a cigarette, then stabbed her in the neck with a sharp object.

Miller allegedly went on the run after the incident, and was arrested 60km away in Murray Bridge.

The incident sparked outrage and renewed debate over safety outside hospitals for staff and patients.

On Tuesday, counsel for Miller had his case called on in the Adelaide Magistrates Court.

They asked an order be made, under the state's mental health laws, requiring he be held in a facility like James Nash House rather than being transferred to a prison.

Magistrate Jayanthi McGrath made the order and remanded Miller in custody until January.

