Nurse’s shock weight loss fighting virus

A 43-year-old nurse battling coronavirus shared shocking pictures showing the drastic effect the deadly illness had on his body as his weight dropped 22kg.

Mike Schultz, 43, from San Francisco, who has no underlying conditions, shared his experience on social media to illustrate his virus battle, The Sunreports.

He posted two images on Instagram with the first was taken about a month before he got sick and the other at a Boston hospital.

Mike Schultz’s weight plummeted during his virus battle. Picture: GoFundMe

Before falling ill, he weighed around 86kg and worked out almost every day, according to BuzzFeed News. But when coronavirus ravaged his body, his weight dropped to 63kg.

"I wanted to show it can happen to anyone. It doesn't matter if you're young or old, have pre-existing conditions or not. It can affect you," Mr Schultz told BuzzFeed.

"I knew what I thought going on (about the coronavirus). I didn't think it was as serious as it was until after things started happening.

The 43-year-old nurse had no underlying conditions. Picture: GoFundMe

"I thought I was young enough for it not to affect me, and I know a lot of people think that.

"I was so weak. This was one of the most frustrating parts. I couldn't hold my cellphone - it was so heavy. I couldn't type, because my hands shook so much."

Mr Schultz, who was hospitalised on March 16, had travelled to Boston to visit his boyfriend, Josh Hebblethwaite, 29, on March 14.

A week before, they had been to a festival in Miami Beach where at least 38 people later contracted COVID-19 and three men died.

But Mr Schultz said there were "no real restrictions in place, though - no lockdowns".

Mike recalled how weak he was during his illness. Picture: GoFundMe

Days after arriving in Boston, he began feeling ill and was soon rushed to hospital with a 39 degree fever and his lungs full of liquid.

He was given oxygen and sedated before being transferred to another hospital where he was intubated for more than four weeks.

"There was no one else around, and I would be the one to make decisions for him," Mr Hebblethwaite said. "It was definitely scary."

"About four weeks in, the nurses were nice enough to FaceTime with him.

"It was pretty much like he was in a coma. It was definitely scary. But I was so happy to see him at that point."

Before contracting the virus, he had weighed about 86kg. Picture: GoFundMe

Mike was finally released from hospital. Picture: GoFundMe

The couple say they've received a lot of abuse for attending the Florida festival, with some people saying Mr Schultz deserved to get sick.

But he said the positive feedback has outweighed the negative comments.

After being released from hospital, he enjoyed two double cheeseburgers, small fries and a strawberry shake he ordered at McDonald's, although he said his taste was somewhat affected.

