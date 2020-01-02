Nurses still waiting to welcome the first baby to 2020

Hospitals across the Central Highlands are yet to see a new born in 2020.

IT HAS been a quiet start to the year for Central Highlands maternity wards which are still waiting to see their first new born baby for 2020.

Eight babies have been born at CQ Health hospitals this year, with five little ones at Rockhampton Hospital, three at Gladstone, but no new year babies have been welcomed at Emerald or Biloela hospitals.

Central Highlands Director of Nursing Claire Letts said 329 babies were born at Emerald Hospital in 2019, including three Christmas babies.

“There has been a growth in demand for maternity services and family and child health services, and Emerald Hospital is meeting that demand,” she said.

“We now offer the choice of a water birth to women following discussion with the doctor and midwife.”

Ms Letts said Emerald Hospital had a busy year overall and introduced new services such as ophthalmology outpatient service, and eye surgery.

“The hospital introduced free cardiac stress testing and holter monitoring in October which saves many patients from having to travel for this service,” she said.

“Working in collaboration with Rockhampton Hospital’s cancer services team, many patients can now have some or all of their chemotherapy treatment in Emerald.”

The Gemfields and Capella primary care clinics also continue to go from strength to strength, with a medical officer at the Gemfields three days a week.

Capella is being serviced by the Central Highlands’ first Queensland Health Nurse Practitioner three days a week and medical officer one day a week.

“These services are all part of CQ Health’s strategy to bring care closer to home for Central Highlands residents,” Ms Letts said.