Nursing service to benefit Rolleston

THE delivery of health and medical services in the remote central Queensland community of Rolleston will be strengthened in 2019, with the provision of much-needed additional nursing services.

Funded by Central Queensland, Wide Bay, Sunshine Coast PHN, the LiveBetter Community Services Program, in partnership with PHN and CQ Rural Health, will engage a community nurse for an extra day each week.

The announcement comes as the Rolleston community continues to recover from the devastating wildfires in December 2018 which claimed the life of a local man. LiveBetter area operations manager Clinical Services (Qld) Jenny Nuss, who is also a member of the Central Highlands Human and Social Recovery Group, said the initiative would greatly contribute to helping the community recover from the disaster.

"As part of group meetings, it became obvious that the Rolleston Health Clinic is a vital hub in the community and additional nursing services were greatly needed,” Ms Nuss said.

"Linking in with the existing health clinic (and gaining support from the PHN) means we are able to very quickly roll out access to additional nursing services for people living in the Rolleston community.”

The additional nursing services available under the LiveBetter program means extended hours of operation and additional hours for the existing community nurse working at the Rolleston Health Clinic.

Rolleston Health Clinic GP Louise Russell said in the past six years the clinic has provided limited health services to the town in the form of nursing and GP services as well as other visiting services.

"Rolleston is an isolated community and the support of PHN and LiveBetter to provide extra funding for more nursing services will continue to strengthen the health services in the Rolleston district,” Dr Russell said.

In the south of the Central Highlands and coalfields, the Rolleston area is home to about 500 people.

Jasmin Midgley, Senior Media and Communications Officer, Central Queensland, Wide Bay, Sunshine Coast PHN