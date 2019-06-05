Why Nutella is facing global shortages

Global fans of Nutella face shortages after strikes shut a factory that makes a quarter of the world's supply.

The site in France - which produces 600,000 jars of the hazelnut and cocoa spread a day - has been at a near standstill for a week.

The Number 1 spread, no questions asked.

Workers at the Normandy plant have blocked trucks from entering or leaving in a stand-off over pay.

Officials at the Workers' Force union say the blockade has all but halted production.

There are fears that the strike could create global shortages of Nutella, with only one of the factory's four production lines in Villers-Ecalles in operation.

. Bad news for Nutella lovers.

On Monday, the Italian confectionery firm Ferrero threatened fines for any employees involved.

Workers' Force said 160 of the factory's 350 staff were taking part in the walkout.

They want 4.5 per cent salary increases, one-time 900 euro bonuses and better working conditions for staff.

The good news for Aussies is that shortage will not affect Aussies.

"Nutella sold in Australia and New Zealand, is produced and supplied locally, out of Lithgow NSW," Ferrero Australia told news.com.au.

