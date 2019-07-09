Nutrient reminder for cotton

COTTON TIME: Bede O'Mara from Incitec Pivot Fertilisers reminds producers of the importance of potassium this season.

COTTON TIME: Bede O'Mara from Incitec Pivot Fertilisers reminds producers of the importance of potassium this season. Rod Green - Rural Pics

WITH cotton planting just around the corner for producers in the Central Highlands, producers are being urged to review their potassium fertiliser plans and consider it as a nutrient of importance in its own right.

Bede O'Mara from Incitec Pivot Fertilisers recommends that to avoid issues in the coming season it is timely to consider the role of potassium in productive cotton crops and develop appropriate fertiliser strategies.

"Like we saw last year, it was a tough growing season and to maintain high yield everything had to be right, especially with potassium and water management,”

Mr O'Mara said.

"Potassium assists most growth functions including photosynthesis, protein and carbon synthesis, and in particular water regulation in plant cells and fruit formation.

"Adequate potassium also helps to improve and maintain crop yield and quality while improving cold tolerance and disease resistance.”

This comes after the heightened level of inquiries Incitec Pivot Fertilisers received last season about potassium deficiency symptoms.

"If the crop can't access enough potassium, the penalties include lighter boll weights and reduced fibre quality, length and strength,” Mr O'Mara said.

"This is due to potassium's role in cell water regulation and cell turgor.

"Cotton growers have good reason to monitor soil potassium regularly and ensure potassium replacement in their fertiliser programs.

"It is much better to monitor removal and maintain soil fertility with maintenance potassium rates than to have to rebuild soil potassium once you're over the cliff.”

Mr O'Mara pointed out that cotton producers may have an understandably large focus on their nitrogen levels at the expense of potassium.

"While potassium is considered the poor cousin to nitrogen, it can certainly be a show-stopper if availability is restricted,” he said.

"Nitrogen is usually the larger yield-driving nutrient so they are probably paying more attention to their nitrogen rates because their rates are much higher.

"Probably spending more money on nitrogen, assuming that everything else will come along for the ride.”

For the Central Highlands area, he highlighted how the season would be getting under way for a number of cotton producers.

"With the Central Highlands area being the first one to kick-off, normally on August 1, we're not that far away from planting,” Mr O'Mara said.

"Growers in the Emerald area would hope that soil tests would already be done and that potassium is applied.

"There is still time to get their soil tests done and apply prior to planting,” he said.

"Best to understand what the levels are pre-season and if you do have a need to apply some, going hard and early is probably the better strategy.”

