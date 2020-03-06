Nutrition education coming to a QCWA branch near you

COUNTRY WOMEN: Helen Rix (centre, in green) with other QCWA members at a training session.

COUNTRY WOMEN: Helen Rix (centre, in green) with other QCWA members at a training session.

AN INITIATIVE to educate Central Queenslanders about cooking and nutrition will soon spread across the Central Highlands.

The Queensland Country Women’s Association next month is bringing its Country Kitchens program to its Central Highlands division, which includes branches in Blackwater, Emerald, Capella, Clermont, Moranbah, and Springsure.

The program, delivered by QCWA ‘facilitators’, is meant to teach residents to become more health-conscious by making small changes to how and what they eat.

Blackwater branch facilitator Helen Rix said there were five key messages the QCWA wanted to impart to participants.

“Get more fruit and vegetables into your meals,” she said.

“Cook at home, check your portion size, beware of the sugars in your drink, and sit less and move more.”

Mrs Rix said that much of the problem of obesity and unhealthy eating could be chalked up to busy lifestyles.

“It’s a lifestyle problem,” she said.

“We all think ‘I’ve got to do this, I’ve got to do that,’ and then just grab takeaway for dinner.

“Today there’s just so much sugar in everything.”

But, she said, the public was becoming better at reading food labels and making more informed decisions. She wanted to contribute to that trend.

“We’re getting more and more people interested in it and getting our recipes out there,” she said.

“I think people are more conscious of what they’re eating now. And with this program people are getting a bit more aware.

“Everything we do is supported by scientific evidence.”

Follow Country Kitchens on Facebook to keep up to date with the workshops near you.