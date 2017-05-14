Oaky North Lodge take protected industrial action

Mine workers at Oaky Creek North will take protected industrial action after CFMEU and miner Glencore failed to reach an agreement concerning a new enterprise agreement.

The industrial action follows a treacherous 12 months for the mine which is located between Middlemount and Tieri.

Last year the mine was put in the spotlight at the Black Lung Enquiry following claims of mis-treatment of workers.

In most recent events, a protected action ballot has been run and approved following stalled negotiations between the miner and the union.

CFMEU mining and energy division district vice-president Chris Brodsky said Glencore had taken a "totally unreasonable approach”.

"This is about Glencore re-writing the rules in their favour, undermining workers' basic rights and fair entitlements and conditions,” he said.

"It would result in workers having less of everything - less real pay, less job security and certainty about their shifts, an unsafe workplace and fewer rights.

"It's totally unacceptable and workers are prepared to stand and fight.”

CFMEU claim Glencore has taken an "unreasonable position” on issues including "removing employee's right to workplace representation when stood down for disputes” and "insisting on being able to unilaterally change rosters with no arbitration”.

CFMEU has highlighted a further seven key issues, on which it claims Glencore is "not seeking to negotiate a fair deal”.

CQ News contacted Glencore regarding the claims made by the CFMEU.

A Glencore spokesperson said the miner is, "continuing to negotiate with the nominated employee representatives on a new Enterprise Agreement (EA) at our Oaky Creek North coal mine”.

"We reject claims made publicly by the CFMEU over the proposed 2017 EA and are disappointed by the industrial action our employees have chosen to take today,” the spokesperson said.