OBITUARY: Daniel Clancy, a footy fan until the end

Mackay-born Daniel Clancy passed away on May 7 at Clermont at the age of 85. Picture: Contributed

DANIEL Anthony Clancy was remembered by his family as being quiet, selfless, having a dry sense of humour and being a mad North Queensland Cowboys fan.

The former Mackay resident passed away on May 7 at Clermont at the age of 85.

He was born at Mackay District Hospital on February 5, 1935, the youngest son of James and Beatrice Clancy.

He became the eighth of their nine children; the eldest was Mavis followed by Beatrice, Patricia, James (Jim), Kathleen (Kath), Michael (Mick), Joe, Dan and Mary.

The Clancy brothers in earlier days (from left): James (Jim) Clancy, Joe Clancy, Daniel Clancy, and Michael (Mick) Clancy. Picture: Contributed.

Older brother Joe Clancy remembered Dan as always smiling.

“He was very quiet,” Mr Clancy said, “but he had a dry humour.”

He said his favourite memory of them together was when he, Dan, and their older brother Mick became lost in mangroves at South Mackay.

“When we were young, we used to go swimming down the creeks and down the beach and one time, we got lost in the mangroves,” he said.

“Dan was about four, I was about six and Mick was about 10.

“It was getting dark and we were scared … we were crossing another creek about waist deep but Dan couldn’t swim and there was a bit of a current so we had Dan there between Mick and me so he wouldn’t wash away.”

As it turns out, Dan was eventually taught how to swim by his older brothers throwing him in the deep end, Mr Clancy said.

But they never quite grasped how to teach him to do his chores.

Dan's niece, Marcella Clancy, in delivering his eulogy, said Dan allowed his older brothers to tie him up, for sometimes what would be hours, to get out of doing chores.

While Mr Clancy questioned whether that made his little brother lazy or smart, Dan was described as a “keen scholar” growing up, attending primary school at St Mary’s

Convent School and St Joseph’s on River St.

He completed his secondary schooling at Christian Brothers College on Gregory St where he successfully obtained his junior certificates and scholarship.

It was there he fell in love with playing football, then playing for the Bucas (now Brothers) team.

“He was a good footballer,” Joe said.

Dan’s passion for footy continued throughout his life as an enthusiastic North Queensland Cowboys fan, Marcella said.

She said they even dressed up in cowboys jerseys at his funeral along with having blue and yellow flowers and his “coffin done with the Cowboys symbol”.

Dan began his professional working life with a five-year apprenticeship at the Daily Mercury as a linotype operator.

He would stay in the trade which allowed him to travel to places including Mt Isa, Dalby, Darwin, Goulburn, Sydney, Townsville and New Zealand.

He also served a stint in the army when he was called up for National Service at 18.

In his down time, Ms Clancy said Dan enjoyed golf followed by a rum and coke.

“On one particular day, his mate – a doctor – told him (if) the rum will not kill him, the coke will,” she said.

“Dan was also a very keen line dancer in his early years, always dressing up for the occasion, with his check shirt, boots and hat.”

But his health took a turn for the worse in 1981 when he suffered a stroke while working in Townsville at the Townsville Bulletin.

He moved back to the family home at Eton and was nursed by his mother who was then 80 years old.

The next year he moved to Clermont to live with his sister Kath and her husband Tom, followed by moving to the home in Borilla Street, Emerald in 1987 where he lived for 12 years.

His final move was in 1999 to Monash Lodge in Clermont.

Ms Clancy said his later years were “defined by his radio” and its music, cricket and footy games.

Daniel Clancy was a passionate fan of the NRL Cowboys team. He passed away on May 7 at Clermont at the age of 85. Picture: Contributed

“It was a great comfort to him,” she said.

He decorated his room for footy time and dressed for occasions “whether it was State of Origin, a grand final or his beloved Cowboys just playing a game”.

“His last drink was a toast to the Cowboys, a coffee and rum,” she said.

Dan was laid to rest on Saturday, May 16 at Clermont Cemetery surrounded by family and friends.

“Over the years, Dan was a selfless man,” Ms Clancy said.

“He had accepted his life and never complained, never looked back.”

She said she appreciated the Montcler staff for their tireless work and for “showing care and compassion for (Dan) over the past 21 years”.