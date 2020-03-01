Menu
Mackay businessman, Robert Hodson, who died on January 1, 2020.
TRIBUTE : Businessman and banker remembered

Lucy Martin
1st Mar 2020 5:00 AM
ROBERT Hodson was described as a gentle soul, an articulate gentleman who possessed a broad depth of knowledge and interests.

A well-known Mackay businessman and banker, Mr Hodson died on January 1, 2020.

He was born Robert Edward Hodson on August 2, 1937, in Toowoomba, the son of Frederick and Emma Hodson and younger brother of Irene and Nola.

He was educated at Toowoomba North State School and Toowoomba State High School, where he was successful in obtaining a scholarship. In his exit letter, the high school principal wrote "Robert is a well-behaved, trustworthy lad. Given a suitable opportunity I feel sure that he will prove to be a capable and conscientious employee".

This sound recommendation gained him employment as a teller for the former Queensland National Bank in Dalby.

To supplement his income he lugged bags of grain for the local farmers on the weekends.

He steadily worked his way through the ranks of the National Australia Bank. He was relocated throughout Queensland and later took managerial positions in Aspley in 1983, Innisfail in 1984 and finally Mackay in 1987.

Mr Hodson was also instrumental in setting up computer systems for the National Australia Bank in Melbourne and Brisbane.

He took early retirement in 1991 and moved into insurance and later headed the commercial section with the Professionals Real Estate Group, Mackay.

In 1995 he was introduced to his future wife, Lynette Dupuy, by a work colleague, Enid Forsyth. They were married in June 1996.

 

Robert Hodson, Kay Hanns, Tracey Finlay and Lynette Dupuy at the opening of Westpac at Greenfields, Mt Pleasant, in 2011. Photo: Lauren Reed
Mr Hodson helped his wife relocate Dupuy's Pharmacy to Grandview Drive, Mount Pleasant, from Sydney St. They built up the business and were awarded the Australian Pharmacy of the year in 2007.

Mr and Mrs Hodson loved to travel. During their marriage of 23 years, they visited over 80 countries and regularly stayed at their Sunshine Coast holiday unit.

Mr Hodson was an active member of the local NAB retirees' group and always attended the biannual meetings. He was the first Central Queensland NAB banker to be awarded life membership of the group when he turned 80.

Mr Hodson had many hobbies and activities outside of banking, including the Scouts, squash, Fleischmann and Hornby train collections, boating, fishing and woodwork.

