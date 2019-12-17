OBITUARY: She had an endearing smile and generosity of heart

LOVED: Brylee Jade Jorgensen with her Nan, Barbara Kelly. Mrs Kelly died on September 8.

"WONDERFUL" is how Barbara Joyce Kelly's family remember her.

A wife, mother and grandmother, Mrs Kelly died on September 8, her 46th wedding anniversary with husband Neil.

The pair had known each other since childhood. They went to school together, lived next door to each other, became husband and wife, parents and finally grandparents.

Barbara Joyce Black was born into the close-knit family of Colin and Olive (Ollie) Black on April 30, 1953, in Blackall Hospital. She has two brothers, Colin and Alan.

Growing up in the Blackall district, she enjoyed the wide open spaces of the country as her father worked as station manager on rural properties.

She attended Blackall State School where she was in the same class as her future husband.

Her family later moved to 7 Daisy Street, Blackall, becoming the neighbours of Bob and June Kelly (her future parents in law) at 9 Daisy Street.

Mrs Kelly enjoyed her time at school and after completing Year 10 began work at Sweeneys (later Reids), a well-established country retail haberdashery, grocery and general business.

A friendship developed between Mrs Kelly and her future husband Neil while he was working at Primaries (stock and station agents) but his move to Biloela for work resulted in a long-distance romance.

When Mr Kelly returned to Blackall, to work at Sweeneys as an accountant, love blossomed.

The couple married in the Blackall Catholic Church on September 8, 1973, the ceremony followed by a true country wedding reception at the Memorial Hall.

Barbara and Neil Kelly on their wedding day, September 8, 1973.

On January 28 1975 their son, Neil John 'Bugs', was born; daughter Shannon Jade arrived on April 13, 1987 at Brisbane Royal Women's Hospital.

Mrs Kelly was described as a caring and supportive mother taking great pride in all her children's achievements.

Mr Kelly's work commitments as a manager of Reids and Mitre 10 stores relocated the family to Longreach then back to Blackall before a final move was made to Glenella where they lived for the past 30 years.

The 2016 joy of Shannon's wedding to Matthew Jorgensen was surpassed only by the birth of their child Brylee Jade.

Mr Kelly said his wife was an adoring Nan and Brylee had her very securely wrapped around her little finger.

Their son, Neil John, married Emma O'Hara in September 2018. Sadly, the much-awaited birth of the young couple's son, Isaiah Patrick, on September 7, was an event Mrs Kelly never knew.

Another granddaughter, Eloise Grace, was born to Shannon and Matthew on November 18.

Mr Kelly said his wife had taken great pride in her home and it had always been immaculate.

"There was always flowers," he said.

She also loved to look her best. Mrs Kelly had a flair for fashion, fostered while working in fashion stores at Mt Pleasant.

Family remember Mrs Kelly as always being there for her family and friends, and for her endearing smile and generosity of heart.