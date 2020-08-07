‘Obscene outburst’ sends kindy kids and staff running

A structural landscaper’s attempt at after-work relaxation turned to high anxiety when a confrontation with kindergarten staff prompted police action.

A frustrated homeowner who blasted his radio from a fence shared with a kindergarten said his emotions got the better of him when his "obscene outburst" sent children and staff scrambling to lock doors.

Appearing at the Cleveland Magistrates Court on Thursday, Norman Alfred Thomason, 59, pleaded guilty to public nuisance.

The court heard police were called to the father of five's residence next to the Cleveland Early Learning Centre at around 4.30pm on Friday, February 28.

Officers arrived to find Thomason had positioned a radio turned up to an excessive volume on the shared fence directed at the centre. A drum had been placed behind the radio to further amplify its noise.

The court was told Thomason had also directed an "obscene outburst" which included the words "for f***'s sake" and "f*** off" at two staff members who were accompanied by five to six children.

The court heard the frightened group ran inside the centre where they locked doors.

Defence solicitor Natasha Shorter said her client had returned from work as a structural landscaper when his emotions got the better of him after being confronted by a staff member as he was enjoying a drink while listening to the radio in his yard.

Ms Shorter said relations had been fraught between Thomason, who has lived at the property since 1991, and the centre since new owners had taken over management.

The court heard Thomason had made numerous attempts at mediation with management, including proposing to build a more robust wall to act as sound barrier, only to have it "fall on deaf ears".

Upon magistrate Deborah Vasta proposing Thomason could be ordered to pay for toys to be used at the centre, Ms Shorter assured relations were so sour that "the toys would be placed back over the fence" by centre management.

Magistrate Vasta said the "unfortunate march of civilisation" meant that competing interests could only "strive for tolerance".

Thomason was ordered to pay $400 in compensation to the early learning centre as an attempt at "extending an olive branch".

No conviction was recorded.

Originally published as 'Obscene outburst' sends kindy kids and staff running