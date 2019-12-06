Obstetrician caught with ice to resume work

A LEADING obstetrician who was caught with a stash of drugs including ice, cannabis and hallucinogenic mushrooms could be practising in a Gold Coast hospital as early as next week.

Ashraf Hanafy, 57, pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court today to seven charges including possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug utensils and failing to correctly dispose of a syringe.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Nillin Lynch said police found the stash of drugs in the bedroom and living areas of Hanafy's Reedy Creek home during a search on June 15.

About 9g of ice was found, 27.5 ecstasy tablets, bags of cannabis and hallucinogenic mushrooms.

The search occurred after Hanafy was caught drug driving near his home.

Ashraf Hanafy leaves Southport Magistrates Court.

Magistrate Michelle Dooley fined Hanafy $2000. No conviction was recorded.

"A lot of the community has put a lot of faith in you and you are obviously a person who has been able to succeed very well in your professional endeavours," she said.

She warned Hanafy if he appeared in court again a conviction would be recorded.

"With all due respect you will never see me in this court again," Hannafy replied.

Magistrate Dooley said she hoped that was the case.

"You are a person in a very privileged position in a lot of responsibility. You need to reflect that in your personal behaviour," she said.

Hanafy is an internationally renowned obstetrician who has specialised in researching uterus transplants.

He immediately lost his medical registration when he was charged.

Last month in the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal he was given his ability to practice back with conditions including he be supervised by another medical practitioner.

Hanafy's lawyer Michel McMillan, of McMillan Criminal Law, told the court Hanafy lost about $150,000 in the months he was unable to practice.

"The conditional practice is going to be in place for the foreseeable future," he said.

"This is a man who is at the peak of his career and he gave his life to his patients."

Mr McMillan said outside of court that Hanafy could return to practice soon.

"I expect him to be practising in one of the hospitals by his time next week," he said.