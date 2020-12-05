Och! Big hearts send wee Bonnie to Scotland

When Bonnie’s owner decided to return to Scotland after experiencing trauma she thought she’d have to leave her beloved dog behind.

Wee Bonnie is headed to Scotland.

The owner of the adorable little two-and-a-half year old maltese-shitzu cross had reluctantly put her up for re-homing after suffering a personal trauma that meant she needed to return to her home country to be surrounded by her family.

She entrusted Bonnie to the care of YP Puppy Rescue, with owners Heather Harrison and Greg Whittaker vowing to find Bonnie a new forever family.

But when little Bonnie showed signs of depression Ms Harrison knew there was only one option - find the $6000 needed to ensure the pup could go home with her mum.

The shelter owners were willing to stump up the money themselves and then ask their supporters for some help, but they didn't have to.

After launching an online appeal the couple woke up to find more than $12,000 in their account, with funds rising fast.

"At quarter to ten the next morning I put a message out saying, 'No more! We have enough!'," Ms Harrison said.

Little Bonnie is off to Scotland. Picture: Tricia Watkinson.

And in a glowing testament to the work the couple does at the shelter - which has rehomed around 1500 dogs in its 10 years of operation - not a single donor has asked for their money back, with everyone happy for it to be put to any unexpected transport costs that might arise.

"The dog was just terribly, terribly sad," Ms Harrison said.

"When new dogs arrive they can be a bit bewildered and overwhelmed … but usually by that night the dogs have got to know each other.

"But the next day Bonnie was no different, and I just looked at her and said, 'You need your mum. You need to go to Scotland'."

Ms Harrison said while her job can be very sad at times, it was moments like this that made it all worthwhile.

"I just want this lady to go home and remember Australia with love, which I'm sure she will," she said.

Ms Harrison said Bonnie's owner was overwhelmed by the generosity of YP Puppy Rescue's supporters, and that many tears were shed on both sides.

Bonnie and her family are set to return home to Scotland next month.

Originally published as Och! Big hearts send wee Bonnie to Scotland