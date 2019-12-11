O’Dowd spends more than $180K in three months

WORK EXPENSES: Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd spent more than $180,000 in three months.

MEMBER for Flynn Ken O’Dowd spent nearly $183,000 from July 1 to September 30 this year.

The Independent Parliamentary Expenses Authority reported that Mr O’Dowd spent $11,546 on overnight stays in locations other than his base at Gladstone. The most expensive trips were three to Canberra, for which Mr O’Dowd paid nearly $300 a night.

He spent $15,451 on domestic transport and car costs, and nothing on overseas travel.

Office operating expenses, including equipment, security, and maintenance tallied up to $36,832 but office ‘administrative costs’ were $67,091 on top of that.

Among these administrative costs were three purchases of flags, for which the taxpayer forked out $8,745.

Mr O’Dowd spent $4,791 on fixed and mobile phone communications.

Family travel costs were $5,644 and align with Mr O’Dowd’s flights to Canberra.

Employee costs, which consist of travel and associated expenses but does not include wages, were $41,419.

“All expenses are within budget and all approved by IPEA. I am very conscious of how I spend tax payers’ money,” Mr O’Dowd said:

The minister’s office bought the Central Queensland News newspaper for just $1.80 every week.