A motorbike rider has died following a serious crash at Mooloolah Valley on Wednesday morning. Photo: Patrick Woods
Off-duty nurse couldn’t save rider in tragic crash

Ashley Carter
7th Oct 2020 7:10 AM
Police say an off-duty nurse tried to save a motorbike rider after coming across a horrific crash scene on a Sunshine Coast hinterland road.

Emergency services were called to Connection Rd at Mooloolah Valley, near the Old Gympie Rd intersection, at 6.15am Wednesday.

Beerwah Police Acting Sergeant Conan Sawyer said it appeared the ute had stopped on the eastbound lane, intending to turn into a driveway, when the motorbike crashed into the tray.

The rider, a Mooloolah Valley man aged in his 60s, suffered critical injuries and died at the scene.

Acting Sgt Sawyer said an off-duty nurse attempted to give the man CPR, but his injuries were too severe.

The driver and passenger of the ute, two men in their early 20s, were "shaken up" but otherwise uninjured.

The rider of a motorbike involved in the crash died at the scene. Photo: Patrick Woods
Connection Rd remains closed and a detour is in place at Stevens Rd, with alternate access to the Mooloolah township through Old Gympie Rd via Glenview or Tunnel Ridge Rd via Landsborough.

Sunshine Coast District Superintendent Craig Hawkins said there hadn't been an increase in fatal crashes on the Coast compared to this time last year.

But he said the number of non-fatal crashes in the region recently were "extremely disappointing".

"At the back of all the other crashes we've had recently, it's not good at all," he said.

Acting Sgt Sawyer said drivers should always stay alert and be aware of other road users.

