Off to the age champs

PROUD: Emerald's junior representative players will be coming up against teams from throughout Queensland during the Nissan State Age Championships in Brisbane.

EMERALD junior netballers will be putting their skills to the test against players from throughout Queensland during the Nissan State Age Championships next week.

Hosted by Pine Rivers Netball Association in Brisbane, the championships will take on a new format this year - the first ever five-day carnival.

The carnival will see 236 teams across four age divisions from 12 to 15 years compete, with Emerald Netball Association sending teams in 12 years (two teams), 13 years and 15 years divisions.

Emerald Netball Association coaching convenor Debbie Hall said this was the first time Emerald had sent two teams from the one age group.

"It is really great that we had enough interested rep players this year to nominate two 12 years sides,” she said.

"It will be an eye-opener for them, but a terrific experience for these young players.

"Teams will start in pools and their results from those games will determine their division for the rest of the event.

"They will play three to four games a day - so it will be a massive effort.

"The players have been training for a number of months, but this new five-day format will certainly test their fitness.”

She said attending the event had been a big undertaking for the local association and its volunteers.

However, thanks to fabulous support from sponsors and parent fundraising, the costs for families had been minimised.