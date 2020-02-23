Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Offenders caught stealing from JM Kelly building

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
22nd Feb 2020 2:25 PM | Updated: 23rd Feb 2020 9:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO people are in custody after they fled the scene of a theft at the abandoned JM Kelly's Park Avenue site in North Rockhampton.

Police will allege a 28 year-old male and 42 year-old male, both from Mount Morgan, entered the property around 9am on Saturday morning.

It is believed the pair cut some copper piping from the building and removed further unknown items from a pallet.

They then fled the scene and were later captured by police.

They are both expected to face court next month.

The building has been somewhat abandoned since it was announced in October 2018 the JM Kelly group was going into voluntary admission, putting at least 230 jobs into limbo.

Assets and equipment at the site were sold off in a liquidation auction in February 2019.

copper theft copper wire editors picks jm kelly collapse jm kelly liquidation thefts
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        High chance of rain in CH over weekend

        High chance of rain in CH over weekend

        News Today will be cloudy with a high chance of showers, thunderstorms, and severe winds from the late morning.

        Manager shares communication concerns before mine death

        premium_icon Manager shares communication concerns before mine death

        News Anglo Coal underground mine manager has shared a letter of concerns he sent his...

        Future plan to force miners to keep local jobs

        premium_icon Future plan to force miners to keep local jobs

        Politics Election pledge to keep jobs in mining towns if companies move to automation

        Emerald singer to debut new single

        premium_icon Emerald singer to debut new single

        News Teak is playing at 7.30 tonight at the Western Gateway Motel.