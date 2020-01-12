Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
POLICE: Alleged theft from Shamrock Hotel earlier today.
POLICE: Alleged theft from Shamrock Hotel earlier today.
Crime

Woman, three men flee Mackay hotel after theft

Melanie Whiting
12th Jan 2020 12:37 PM | Updated: 4:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are searching for four people in a stolen red hatchback vehicle after an alleged theft from a Mackay hotel earlier today.

Officers received several reports from the public after an incident at the Shamrock Hotel on Nebo Road in Mackay about noon.

Police alleged a group of people were witnessed stealing property from the hotel.

The group, including one woman and three men, then left the hotel in the stolen car.

Anyone who sees the car should not approach it, but should report it to police.

If you have information for police, phone Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

crime news mackay police districts police news shamrock hotel
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Why Morrison is here to stay

    Why Morrison is here to stay
    • 12th Jan 2020 6:11 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Week-long chance of reprieve for Central Highlands

        Week-long chance of reprieve for Central Highlands

        News Temperatures should cool to the mid 30s from Sunday.

        Most of Queensland set to see rain

        premium_icon Most of Queensland set to see rain

        News The Sunshine State will be anything but in the coming days, with some areas set to...

        Highway reduced to one lane after truck rollover

        premium_icon Highway reduced to one lane after truck rollover

        News The incident occurred at 4.30am and one lane still remains closed.

        Popular kids' treat recalled over metal fragments

        Popular kids' treat recalled over metal fragments

        Health Uncle Toby's Roll-Ups may contain bits of metal.