A police officer was hospitalised after helping to stop a stolen BMW allegedly driven by a teenage boy and his young female accomplice.
Officer injured in stolen BMW pursuit

by Elise Williams
21st Mar 2020 9:50 AM
A POLICE officer has been injured during an incident involving a stolen luxury car allegedly driven by an unlicensed teenager.

The Road Policing Command officer has a suspected fractured wrist after police, including Polair, became involved in tracking the stolen BMW through Moreton into Bald Hills in Brisbane's far north.

Police will allege car was seen travelling at dangerous high speeds, travelling on the wrong side of the road and narrowly missing other vehicles along Gympie Road.

The 52-year-old senior constable was injured during the incident when his motorbike collided with another police vehicle, who were both not directly involved in the intercept at the time of the crash.

A short time afterwards, police successfully intercepted the stolen car allegedly driven by a 17-year-old unlicensed teenage boy, and his 18-year-old female passenger.

The pair were intercepted at the intersection of Gympie Arterial Rd and Linkfield Rd in Bald Hills before they were both charged.

The boy has been charged with one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, unlicensed driving, serious assault of a police officer, receiving tainted property, wilful damage, burglary and commit indictable offence. He was also charged with four counts of evasion offence type 1.

The woman was charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle and is due to appear at Pine Rivers Magistrates Court today.

The officer injured during the incident was taken to Royal Brisbane Hospital to receive treatment for a suspected fractured wrist.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have dashcam footage or saw the stolen vehicle described as a black 2017 BMW bearing Queensland plates NLK99 to contact Policelink on 131444 with this reference number: QP2000565215

