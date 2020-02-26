Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Officer sprayed with liquid during prisoner exchange

by Chris Clarke
26th Feb 2020 11:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PRISON officer was sprayed with an unknown liquid when a contraband balloon burst onto him.

A prisoner was passing the balloon - which was filled with a liquid - to another prisoner at Borallon Training and Correctional Centre on Tuesday.

A prison officer requested that the inmate responsible present himself to officers for inspection. 

But instead, the inmate burst the balloon and the liquid made contact with an officer on the right arm.

The prisoner was escorted to the detention unit and the matter was referred to the Corrective Services Investigation Unit.

The affected officer underwent a general welfare check as a result.

"The officer was issued with a clean uniform shirt and instructed to attend the medical centre for disinfection and further assessment," Queensland Corrective Services said in a statement.

"Prisoners who assault officers may face additional criminal charges and further prison time. They are also subject to internal disciplinary processes, including loss of privileges."

More Stories

Show More
correctional facility crime prison prison officer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Large field of competitors took to Moranbah Triathlon

        premium_icon Large field of competitors took to Moranbah Triathlon

        News List of winners from the 2020 sporting event.

        Specialist medical services head to regional CQ towns

        premium_icon Specialist medical services head to regional CQ towns

        News The mobile medical service has expanded to Middlemount.

        Young cricket star receives prestigious scholarship

        premium_icon Young cricket star receives prestigious scholarship

        News The talented Emerald bowler has been acknowledged by former Australian Captain...

        A daring CQ night transfer from the Royal Flying Doctor

        premium_icon A daring CQ night transfer from the Royal Flying Doctor

        Rural Crews pull off back-road a night landing to get a patient to lifesaving surgery.