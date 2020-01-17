Menu
ALLEGATIONS: A Senior Constable has been suspended.
Officer suspended amid sexual offence allegations

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
17th Jan 2020 2:56 PM
A 48-year-old senior constable has been suspended from the Queensland Police Service due to sexual offences allegations.

The central region officer is being investigated in relation to allegations about his involvement in sexual offences committed against a female.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said this does not mean the allegations against the officer have been substantiated.

The central region covers from the Sunshine Coast to Mackay.

Information about the Queensland Police Service Integrity framework can be found at: https://www.police.qld.gov.au/corporatedocs/reportsPublications/other/Documents/QPS-ESC-Integrity-Framework.pdf

Information about compliments and complaints can be found at: https://www.police.qld.gov.au/online/ComplimentsandComplaints.htm

police officer suspended
Gladstone Observer

