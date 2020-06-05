Official opening in sights for new Emerald gym

Stadium Premier Fitness owners Travis Stolk and Whetu Austin with manager Cass Pickard (middle) before the coronavirus pandemic.

GYM goers will soon have even more options in Emerald, with Stadium Premier Fitness set to open its doors next week.

After a three month delay due to coronavirus, the team is excited to see the space being used.

Club manager Cass Pickard said she couldn’t wait to share the venue with the members.

“It’s very exciting to be finally opening Stadium,” she said.

“I think like everyone in all industries across our community, the lifting of restrictions is a very welcome relief.

“As a member of our great little community obviously I want to see growth both in our economy and in our emotional wellbeing.

“With everyone practising social distancing and the extra hygiene conditions coupled with common sense, I really feel we can adjust to our new normal with ease.”

The opening was able to be moved forward to June 8 when the Premier kicktarted stage 2 of eased restrictions on June 1.

Gyms, health clubs and yoga studios were part of the eased restrictions, with strict social distancing measures to abide by.

It was also revealed yesterday that Queensland gyms would be able to allow more people in after the Chief Health Officer’s approval of a Fitness Industry COVID Safe Plan.

Deputy Premier and Health Minister Steven Miles said under the plan more people will be able to be in gyms while adhering to strict social distancing and hygiene guidelines.

In a post on its Facebook page, the SPF team announced a number of extra measures to keep members safe.

The creche would remain closed until stage 3 eased restrictions on July 10 and group classes would commence with a limit to 19 people per class.

“It’s been a very long time coming so we are super excited,” the post said.

For more information on the new protocols and requirements, visit the Stadium Premier Fitness Facebook page.