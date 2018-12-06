OFFICIALLY LAUNCHED: How to acknowledge women in business

Member for Gladstone, Glenn Butcher, ambassador and lead judge Adrienne Ward, Executive Director of the Women in Business Awards of Australia, Karen Phillips and councillor Rick Hansen at the launch of the CQ Women in Business awards.

Member for Gladstone, Glenn Butcher, ambassador and lead judge Adrienne Ward, Executive Director of the Women in Business Awards of Australia, Karen Phillips and councillor Rick Hansen at the launch of the CQ Women in Business awards. Matt Taylor GLA051218WIBA

DO YOU know a successful businesswoman or female industry achiever who deserves recognition for their innovation or entrepreneurship?

Nominations are now open for the Central Queensland Women in Business Awards that aim to champion local women making a difference.

The awards were launched at Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre yesterday.

Women in Business Awards of Australia executive director Karen Phillips said Central Queensland was the fourth region in Queensland in which nominations for the awards had been opened.

"It's really important that we celebrate and showcase the talents and the ingenuity but most importantly the entrepreneurial spirit of women from right across Queensland," she said.

"As part of that it's time for the awards to come here and now is the chance for us to celebrate regional Queensland women.

"It's an acknowledgement platform but importantly brings women together and connects them across the region."

Executive Director of the Women in Business Awards of Australia, Karen Phillips speaks at the launch of the CQ Women in Business awards. Matt Taylor GLA051218WIBA

Securing the awards is a coup for Gladstone, which beat out neighbouring city Rockhampton for hosting rights.

Nominations are open until mid-February. A gala reception is planned for Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre in March.

"Having the entertainment and convention centre here is absolutely fantastic because as the awards continue to grow there's an opportunity to grow that with it," Ms Phillips said.

"Importantly for the awards gala celebration, for tourism, it's lovely for people from right across Central Queensland to be able to come and spend the weekend, so that was a really big drawcard for us."

Residents within the Central Queensland catchment area are encouraged to nominate themselves or someone else they believe worthy of an award.

"Women can nominate themselves or whether its a colleague, your boss, family member this is really the opportunity to celebrate women," Ms Phillips said.

Nicole Lee speaks at the launch of the CQ Women in Business awards. Matt Taylor GLA051218WIBA

"Just by nominating them you're really acknowledging that you value them and you see them as an inspiration.

"This is about celebrating all types of women, all age groups, cultural backgrounds and industries, so it's an opportunity to say we value you and you're really important."

The Central Queensland awards ar eopen to businesswomen in Rockhampton, Gladstone, Yeppoon, Emerald, Woorabinda, Biloela, Emu Park, Cawarral, Great Keppel Island, Byfield, Mt Morgan, Boyne Island, Tannum Sands, 1770/Agnes Water, Moura, Springsure, Capella, Tieri and The Gemfields.