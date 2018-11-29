Shock new twist in OJ killing claim

OJ Simpson was acquitted of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman. Picture: Supplied

OJ Simpson's former manager, Norman Pardo, is making a documentary about the infamous murders - presenting the case that Simpson "didn't act alone."

The New York Post reports that Pardo - who describes himself as a friend of the NFL-great-turned-con, and worked with Simpson for nearly 20 years after his acquittal - has been developing the film for four years with co-executive producer, Australian Dylan Howard.

OJ Simpson and his former manager Norman Pardo. Picture: Facebook

The series will be pitched next week to streaming services, cable and premium networks to coincide with the 25th anniversary of the homicides of Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman.

"For the first time, the most thorough investigation into the murder ever conducted will be shared with America," said Mr Pardo, who claims to have more than 70 hours of video of Simpson that nobody has seen.

OJ Simpson and his bride Nicole Brown. Picture: Supplied

Ron Goldman. Picture: AP

"We have assembled a team of internationally renowned criminal investigators, experts and lawyers," he said. "And they believe they cannot only prove Simpson was involved in their deaths - but for the first time reveal he had at least one accomplice."

Howard, who formerly worked at Channel 7 in Australia before being sacked, is behind the Discovery ID crime series An American Murder Mystery and the series National Enquirer Investigates.

Journalist Dylan Howard. Picture: Getty

OJ Simpson in his booking photo. Picture: Supplied

Simpson himself floated the idea that he had an accomplice in an interview from 2006 that was eventually broadcast in 2018, in which Simpson did not confess to the crime, but he described how, hypothetically, he might have killed Brown and Goldman.

He floated the possibility that he had help, mentioning a figure he called "Charlie."

However, the general consensus is that Simpson murdered the pair himself.

Defendant O.J. Simpson (C) cheers while standing with his lawyers F. Lee Bailey (L) and Johnnie Cochan Jr (R), after hearing the not guilty verdict in his criminal murder trial. Picture: Getty

A single set of bloody footprints were left at the scene and Simpson was photographed wearing a pair of the same kind of shoes that left the prints.

Drops of blood were found to the left of the footprints that DNA tests revealed was Simpson's blood.

Also, a trail of his blood reportedly led into Simpson's white Ford Bronco.

OJ Simpson and his wife, Nicole Brown Simpson in 1993. Picture: AP

This article originally appeared in the New York Post and is republished here with permission