Bombshell reality star still looking for love

A teacher has opened up one year on from shooting to fame on a reality TV show and detailed her struggle to find love since.

A teacher has opened up one year on from shooting to fame on a reality TV show and detailed her struggle to find love since.

A former Townsville teacher has opened up one year on from shooting to fame on a reality TV show and detailed her struggle to find love since.

Charley Bond was selected for season eight of The Bachelor Australia and competed for Locky Gilbert's heart along with 24 other women.

Former James Cook University student and Kirwan State High School teacher Charley Bond.

The former Kirwan State High School teacher charged through to episode seven before she was shown the door.

One year since filming the show in Sydney, the 26-year-old said the experience had a profound impact on her.

"I am really grateful because it changed me as person in a positive way," Miss Bond said.

"I grew emotionally on the show.

"I used to be someone who sat back and didn't have an opinion, now I know I can and I do.

"It's made me more confident in what I want to say and when I want to say it.

"Before The Bachelor I sat back and didn't stand up for what I believed in. Now I do stand up."

Some reality TV show contestants claim foul play for the way they are portrayed by producers, but Miss Bond said she was happy with how she was cast.

Former James Cook University student and Kirwan State High School teacher Charley Bond.

"I think everyone is portrayed as themselves," she said.

"They might cut things but everyone has to take responsibility for what they say, you can't blame editing.

"I don't believe I was portrayed in a particular way. The way I acted was the was I was portrayed."

The former James Cook University student, who now lives in Brisbane, said she has struggled to find love since leaving the show.

"I'm still single. I've been on so many dates … they don't want me.

"I don't know what it is, I get to the talking stage and it's like 'okay, next'. It p--ses me off.

"I just want to try and find someone who actually wants me."

Former James Cook University student and Kirwan State High School teacher Charley Bond.

The socialite said she had done "a lot of partying" and "attending events" across southeast Queensland over the past year.

"There's a big bunch of us from The Bachelor who live here and we're always going out and doing things together.

"I've been doing some part-time influencing as well which is something I've always wanted to do."

The PE teacher said she was planning on taking a break from work later this year to "explore life".

She also hasn't ruled out another tilt at love on-air.

"The Bachelor taught me if you're not happy go and explore something.

"Hopefully I get on Bachelor in Paradise, that would be great.

"I just want to find someone."

Originally published as 'Okay, next': Bombshell reality star still looking for love