Old England set to hit the region

EXPERIENCE the life and humour of old England in an afternoon full of fun and feasting as Dirty Dick's Theatre Restaurant brings its comedic stage show to the Central Highlands.

General manager of Dirty Dick's Simon Mumby said the interactive show was always a hit.

"I just think it's a fantastic packaged event of medieval fun and feasting,” he said.

"It's a live stage show with songs and comedy and audience involvement, a great fun stage show.

"It's interactive to a certain degree, we involve the audience in some aspects of the entertainment, so we're looking forward to it.”

Audience members will be treated to a hearty three-course feast throughout the show, brought out by the medieval serving wenches.

Fresh Turkish bread will be served with pumpkin soup, roast beef, vegetables, topped off with a traditional sticky date pudding.

Mr Mumby said the scripted show would provide a great afternoon for audience members to relax and have a laugh.

"Some people think it's just full of loosely branded entertainment, but they are actually well produced and scripted,” he said.

"There's lots of clapping and singing along and it's all about letting your hair down with real point of difference entertainment.

"People hear Dirty Dick's and think it's crude but it's not, it's actually based on a historical character, a character back in the 1700s in London.”

The "naughty but nice” show is suitable for all ages, leaving plenty to the imagination.

Dirty Dick's is open to singles, couples, small and large groups who want to enjoy a great afternoon.

Join the old fashioned fun at the Capella Cultural Centre on October 14.

"It's just a lot of good old fashioned fun,” Mr Mumby said.

Where: Capella Cultural Centre

When: Sunday, October 14, from 12 - 3.30pm

Cost: $55 per person

Bookings: Call 49849300 or visit capellaentertainment.com.au