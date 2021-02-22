Menu
Oliver King from Emu Park Swimming Club took part in the weekend's carnival at the 2nd World War Memorial Aquatic Centre.
Swimming

Oliver clocks up PBs aplenty at Caribeae swim meet

Pam McKay
22nd Feb 2021 3:00 PM
Oliver King was pretty happy with his performance at the Caribeae Swimming Club’s Capricorn 13 years and under short course carnival.

The 12 year old swam PBs in each of the events on his jam-packed program, scored several placings and pocketed some cash in several Speed Machine events.

King, who swims with Emu Park, was among the swimmers who hit the water at the 2nd World War Memorial Aquatic Centre on Saturday.

He has been swimming for about four years and said he enjoyed “pretty much everything” about the sport.

Caribeae president Neal Thomsen said it was a “cracking day”, with swimmers coming from 12 clubs across the region.

Caribeae Swimming Club president Neal Thomsen was pleased with entries at Saturday’s meet.
“The day’s been excellent. All the swimmers have been having a great time, and we’ve heard excellent reports from all those involved,” he said.

“We have 244 swimmers. That’s a really good result for just coming back from state sprints and a five-week period where we’ve had carnivals every week.

“It’s really good to have that kind of response for a development meet like this.”

Thomsen said the carnival provided an opportunity for swimmers who might not take part in more competitive meets to enjoy some racing, and the 25m pool was suitable for all abilities.

He said Caribeae was grateful to the Frenchville Sports Club, which financially supported the meet through its Community Partnerships Program.

